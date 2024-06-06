MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, May 27, 2024, to Monday, June 3, 2024

Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, May 27, 2024, through Monday, June 3, 2024, MPD detectives and officers recovered 33 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, May 27, 2024

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3700 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Michael Howell, of Suitland, MD, for Pistol License Violation and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-079-901

Tuesday, May 28, 2024

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Ninth Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Hayden Jared Fraizer, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and No Permit. CCN: 24-080-175

A Western Field 12-gauge shotgun and a Smith & Wesson M&P 15-22 .22 caliber assault rifle were recovered in the 1700 block of R Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 38-year-old Maxwell Alexander Pearsall, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 24-080-186

A Taurus G3C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Malik Cortez Roberts, of Ozark, AL, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Transportation of a Firearm, and Possession of Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-080-189

A Harrington & Richardson .32 caliber revolver was recovered in the 3300 block of Idaho Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 24-080-461

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of Anacostia Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Darnell P. Bassett, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Unlawful Possession of Liquid PCP. CCN: 24-080-609

A Springfield Armory XD Elite 9mm caliber handgun and a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 800 block of Atlantic Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Robert Johnson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device. CCN: 24-080-617

Wednesday, May 29, 2024

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Savannah Terrace, Southeast. CCN: 24-080-949

A Canik TP-SF Elite 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4800 block of North Capitol Street, Northeast. CCN: 24-081-307

Thursday, May 30, 2024

A Smith & Wesson M&P40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3500 block of Sixth Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Marlon Ricardo Hill, of Southeast, D.C., for Simple Assault, Pistol License Violation, Fugitive from Justice, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-081-533

A Taurus G3C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Ridge Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 40-year-old Renaldo Kevin Lucas, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device. CCN: 24-081-855

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of Seventh Street, Northwest. CCN: 24-081-894

A Taurus G3C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Ivanhoe Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Dajuan A. Curtis, of Temple Hills, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Counterfeit Tags, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device. CCN: 24-081-895

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun, a Spikes Tactical ST-15 multiple caliber assault rifle, and a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun were recovered in the 6800 block of Laurel Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 22-year-old Robel Habtu, of Silver Spring, MD, 21-year-old Franck Njiogue, of Clarksburg, MD, and 21-year-old Kalvin Gomez, of Silver Spring, MD, for Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Fugitive from Justice, Receiving Stolen Property, Prohibited Possession of Certain Dangerous Weapons, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 24-081-999

Friday, May 31, 2024

A Taurus PT-140G2A .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4500 block of Benning Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 37-year-old Derrick Montgomery, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, and National Firearms Arms Act. CCN: 24-082-459

A SCCY Industries CPX-1 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of Lyman Place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 39-year-old Bernard Anthony Hawkins, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Liquid PCP, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Felon in Possession, and Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol. CCN: 24-082-544

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of Sixth Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 44-year-old Tommy Moungkhounsavath, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, and Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device. CCN: 24-082-560

Saturday, June 1, 2024

A Dorin Technology DT-CAOS 5.7x28 caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Galveston Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Alison Ikenna Onunaku, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Discarding of Firearms/Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device. CCN: 24-082-695

A Taurus G3C 9mm was recovered in the 1200 block of H Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Shaireen Maria Jones, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device. CCN: 24-082-700

A Ruger Security-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Galveston Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Kivarrie Green, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device. CCN: 24-083-010

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun and a Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 5200 block of A Street, Southeast. CCN: 24-083-123

Sunday, June 2, 2024

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 300 block of 53rd Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 32-year-old Dion Queve Dempsey, of District Heights, MD, and 33-year-old Adrian Thompson, of Oxon Hill, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance. CCN: 24-083-144

A Glock 19 4.5mm caliber BB gun was recovered in the 1200 block of U Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Jeremiah Turner, of Lexington Park, MD, for Possession of a BB gun. CCN: 24-083-173

A Glock 37 .45 caliber handgun and a Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun were recovered in the 1300 block of Savannah Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Koby Ham, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Endangerment with a Firearm, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Destruction of Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device. CCN: 24-083-190

A L.C. Smith 925 revolver was recovered in the 700 block of Quebec Place, Northwest. CCN: 24-083-331

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2500 block of Marion Barry Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 24-083-495

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4000 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest. CCN: 24-083-626

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover illegal firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

Metropolitan Police Department also recovers illegal firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding illegal firearms should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal firearm.

###