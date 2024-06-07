What They Are Saying: Pausing Congestion Pricing

Governor Kathy Hochul yesterday addressed New Yorkers on affordability and the cost of living and directed the MTA to indefinitely pause congestion pricing to avoid added burdens to working- and middle-class families.

State Senator Luis R. Sepúlveda said, “As a state senator committed to environmental sustainability and efficient public transit, I support Governor Hochul's efforts to address congestion through pricing mechanisms. While we must explore innovative solutions to alleviate traffic congestion and funding streams to improve the MTA's outdated infrastructure, we need to be cognizant of the economic reality of our New Yorkers. I look forward to working with Governor Hochul to identify solutions for economic mobility and other incentives to support mass transit.”

Assemblymember Kenny Burgos said, “Governor Hochul's decision to delay congestion pricing is a necessary step in the right direction. In the face of an affordability crisis, it's critical that we prioritize keeping money in the pockets of hard-working New Yorkers. Congestion pricing is a pre-pandemic policy in a post-pandemic world, and we must adapt to the current realities facing our constituents. This delay gives us the time to reevaluate and ensure we are not placing additional financial burdens on our cash-strapped communities while still identifying revenue streams to improve our public transit system.”

Assemblymember Simcha Eichenstein said, “Thank you Governor Hochul for reconsidering this unjust tax. With inflation at record highs, now is NOT the time to nickel and dime hard working New Yorkers.”

Assemblymember Christopher Eachus said, “NYPD, FDNY, nurses, teachers, and all the hardworking commuters in my district are breathing a sigh of relief today. My district, which includes Orange and Rockland County, is a transit desert without a single one-seat train ride to NYC. To impose our working-class residents with a $15 tax to simply enter Manhattan without real transportation alternatives was irresponsible and would have been an unmitigated economic disaster. I am thankful to Governor Hochul for her bold and correct decision to delay congestion pricing, and look forward to working towards environmental goals that do not put undue and disproportionate burdens on our residents.”

Assemblymember Latrice Walker said, “I am certain that it was a difficult decision, but it was the correct one. I absolutely support having a world-class transit system, reducing vehicular traffic and improving air quality. I just don't want to see these critically important improvements to the city paid for with the blood, sweat and tears of hardworking New Yorkers - especially those who can least afford it. Not every household can afford to pay $15 or more to enter Manhattan at or below 60th Street. And, as lawmakers, we have to do everything in our power to support New York's economic recovery, even as the cost of living continues to rise. In the interim, I am happy to work with the MTA and my colleagues in government to reach a lasting solution that delivers for all New Yorkers. We have to get this right.”

Assemblymember Eddie Gibbs said, “New Yorkers are facing financial pressures – groceries up an average of 23 percent, housing costs up 17 percent – the strain on working- and middle-class families is just too much. Circumstances have changed over the past five years, and we must respond to the facts on the ground. Congestion pricing would impose a $15 charge on cars entering midtown and below, beginning in just a few weeks. Governor Hochul stood up for hardworking New Yorkers and put an indefinite pause on the implementation of congestion pricing. In a moment of financial uncertainty for many, Governor Hochul is focused on doing what is right for New Yorkers and putting more money back in people’s pockets.”

Assemblymember Ed Braunstein said, “Northeast Queens has limited transit options. Many working families must drive to commute into Manhattan. As New Yorkers are grappling with an increased cost of living, it is not the right time to implement congestion pricing. Today, I stood with many of my state colleagues at this morning's press conference to celebrate the Governor's decision to delay implementation.”

New York City Council Deputy Speaker Diana Ayala, “Governor Hochul was right to put a "pause" on the congestion pricing program. Our post Covid recovery is still too fragile to be disrupted, and a pause is the right way to go. We've waited this long, a bit longer won't hurt.”

Councilmember Kalman Yeger said, “The Congestion Pricing Scheme has nothing to do with congestion. It’s just a tax on hardworking New Yorkers trying to get by. I’m glad we’re putting the breaks on this bad plan. Rooting out waste, inefficiencies and unending consultancies at the MTA is a better way to make the MTA the sustainable public transportation option New Yorkers deserve.”

Councilmember Farah Louis said, “Governor Hochul made the right call to suspend the implementation of congestion pricing in Manhattan's Central District. The majority of our outer-borough residents live in transit deserts that would be burdened by an additional commuting tax in our city. I appreciate the Governor's attention to how this proposal would impact the economy of our city, and I look forward to the State filling the gap in our need to invest in public transit.”

Councilmember Kamillah Hanks said, “Governor Hochul’s decision to postpone congestion pricing is both welcome and appropriate. As she noted, adding another burden on working-class commuters while NYC's economy is recovering is not prudent. We opposed this plan from the start, and I applaud her decision.”

Town of Smithtown Supervisor Edward R. Wehrheim said, “The Town of Smithtown is pleased to inform residents that Governor Kathy Hochul has made the decision to indefinitely delay congestion pricing in New York City. The decision to delay congestion pricing demonstrates the Governor's genuine understanding of the economic burden and potential impacts placed on commuters traveling to and from New York City for residents and businesses alike. Governor Hochul has exhibited great leadership in listening to and delivering for the constituents of Long Island. Supervisor Ed Wehrheim and his colleagues of the Suffolk County Supervisors Association; led by Chairman (Babylon Supervisor) Rich Schaffer, and Vice Chair (Islip Supervisor) Angie Carpenter, remain committed to the continued collaboration between state & local governments in developing transportation policies that prioritize the needs of Suffolk County residents and businesses together.”

Nassau County Village Officials Association President Elliot Conway said, “New York continues to lead the nation in out-migration. The reason most cited is the high cost of living and excessive tax burden. Long Islanders need affordable access to Manhattan whether by car or the LIRR. We applaud measures, like this, that avoid adding to the cost of living in New York, so long as the estimated $1 billion in lost commuter tax does not come back as the same tax in another guise. We need to work together to reduce the tax burden that drives our residents out of state.”

Public Employees Federation President Wayne Spence said, “PEF appreciates that Governor Hochul is listening to the concerns of workers with the current congestion pricing plan. We look forward to working with her and city officials to address the unintended consequences of the current plan on PEF members and other workers who travel into Manhattan for work.”

Municipal Labor Committee Chair Harry Nespoli said, “On behalf of the Municipal Labor Committee and the several hundred thousand hardworking New York municipal employees we represent, I commend Governor Hochul for her decision today to indefinitely pause the Congestion Pricing program. As we expressed in our submission to the Court in lawsuits challenging the plan, Congestion Pricing would disproportionately impact the health and well-being of our workers, particularly those living in communities surrounding Manhattan, as it redistributes traffic, pollution and a significant financial burden to those living and working in already vulnerable neighborhoods at a time when our City continues to recover from the pandemic. The Governor said today that this decision is ‘about standing up for the hard working men and women who get up every single day, do their jobs and just want a fair shake.’ We agree, and that is why other solutions must be explored that do not force public sectors workers, many of whom must drive to work because of the time and nature of their jobs, to shoulder the burden of raising revenue for public transit.”

Metropolitan Trucking Association Executive Director Patrick Hyland said, “We appreciate Governor Hochul making the decision to reevaluate Congestion Pricing at this time. While well intentioned, we had serious concerns how it would affect the heavy construction industry which relies on trucks making multiple deliveries/hauls per day. We look forward to engaging with the Governor’s Administration and Legislature on funding the MTA Capital Program going forward.”

Trucking Association of New York President Kendra Hems said, “The trucking industry appreciates that Gov. Kathy Hochul has recognized the flaws in the current congestion pricing framework, and welcomes her decision to indefinitely postpone its implementation.”

Protectors of Pine Oak Woods Former President Cliff Hagen said, “Governor Hochul has again shown courageous leadership with her decision to indefinitely pause Congestion Pricing. The plan was designed to benefit the wealthiest neighborhoods in NYC at the expense of all others. Those other neighborhoods, especially here on Staten Island, would also bear the undue environmental burdens of increased traffic, idling cars and exacerbated parking issues on local streets. Governor Hochul has been responsive to the needs of all New Yorkers. Staten Island will be a cleaner, greener borough because of Governor Hochul.”