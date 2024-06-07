Dr. Kalpana Chawla Scholarship Project Sends Iconic Image to the Moon
“This image is a fitting tribute to Dr. Chawla’s passion for exploration. Hosting it on the lunar surface is a reminder of her legacy and an inspiration to future generations.” ”AUSTIN , TEXAS, USA , June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dr. Kalpana Chawla Scholarship Project announced today that it sent an image of Dr. Kalpana Chawla to the world’s first private commercial data center on the surface of the Moon in February of this year. “This image is a fitting tribute to Dr. Chawla’s passion for exploration,” said Kalpana Scholarship advisor Madhu Thangavelu. “Hosting it on the lunar surface is a reminder of her legacy and an inspiration to future generations.”
— Madhu Thangavelu, Kalpana Scholarship advisor
The Institute of Space Commerce (ISC) arranged for the image of Dr. Kalpana Chawla, taken aboard Space Shuttle Columbia in 1997, to be sent to the lunar surface as part of a 2024 mission led by Lonestar Data Holdings. According to ISC co-founder Michael Potter, “Sending an image of Dr. Kalpana Chawla to the Moon is intended as a powerful way to inspire girls and young women to pursue their passions in science and technology.”
About the Institute of Space Commerce
The Institute of Space Commerce is a non-partisan non-profit organization dedicated to the study of the economics and policy of commercial activity in space. Through its fellowships, scholarships, and other research and engagement activities, the Institute is accelerating the growth of a commercially viable space economy, ensuring a safe and sustainable space environment, and advocating for the advancement of the space sector for the betterment of humankind and the natural world. The Institute is an independent affiliate of the International Space University and a steward of the Dr. Kalpana Scholarship Project.
www.change.space
About the Dr. Kalpana Chawla Scholarship for Innovation, Entrepreneurism, and Space Studies
The Kalpana Chawla Project for Innovation, Entrepreneurism and Space Studies at the International Space University (ISU) has been established to honor the Indian-American Astronaut Dr. Kalpana Chawla. The scholarship project is focused on developing strong technical and leadership qualities with talented Indian women. The scholarship is used to provide funding for Indian nationals to attend ISU’s Space Studies Program (SSP). The goal is to attract talented Indian women who are post-graduate students with backgrounds in science, medicine, materials, satellite technology, and other space-related fields who also share Dr. Chawla’s selfless and passionate pursuit of education and excellence.
https://www.kalpanachawlascholars.org
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063647983353
About the International Space University
Since its founding in 1987, ISU has graduated more than 5,500 students from over 110 countries. Together with hundreds of ISU faculty and lecturers from around the world, ISU alumni comprise an extremely effective network of space professionals and leaders that actively facilitates individual career growth, professional activities and international space cooperation. The International Space University’s 36th annual Space Studies Program (SSP) session will convene in Houston, Texas, USA from 8 June to 3 August 2024. The program will be co-hosted by Rice University and NASA’s Johnson Space Center.
https://www.isunet.edu/
About Lonestar Data Holdings Inc.
About Lonestar Data Holdings Inc.: Lonestar Data Holdings Inc. is pioneering a new class of premium data storage and edge processing services creating a premier data secure network to service terrestrial, space, and lunar based digital infrastructure. Lonestar will provide secure digital services for enterprise and government customers directly and through trusted Cloud service providers. Lonestar is currently conducting a series of lunar technology demonstration missions and will commence continuous commercial services in 2026.
Media Officer
Institute of Space Commerce
email us here