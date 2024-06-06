Northern California Community Blood Bank Announces Incentive Program to Encourage Blood Donations June 10-14

This is a press release from the Northern California Community Blood Bank:

Northern California Community Blood Bank is pleased to announce an exciting incentive program aimed at encouraging blood donations during the week of June 10-14. As a token of appreciation for their life-saving donations, all donors during this special week will automatically be entered into a raffle for a chance to win one of two family passes to the upcoming Redwood Acres Fair.

The incentive program is designed to raise awareness about the constant need for blood donations and to recognize the selfless individuals who contribute to this vital cause. By simply donating blood during the specified week, donors will have the opportunity to win a memorable experience for their families at the Redwood Acres Fair.

The Northern California Community Blood Bank encourages all eligible donors to participate in this special incentive program by visiting any of our blood donation drives during the specified week. Your support and generosity will make a meaningful difference in the lives of patients and families in our community.

For more information on how you can participate in this incentive program and donate blood, please visit our website at www.nccbb.org or contact our welcome center.