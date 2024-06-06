ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (June 7-10) - Phoenix Area

Northbound I-17 closed

between Happy Valley Road and Loop 303

from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday

(June 10) for pavement improvement work.

Northbound I-17 on-ramps at Deer Valley and Pinnacle Peak roads closed

. Please allow extra travel time and avoid the closure if possible by traveling before it begins Friday night.

Primary

Detour

: Northbound I-17 drivers are advised to use the posted detour route on westbound Happy Valley Road to northbound Lake Pleasant Parkway and eastbound Loop 303 to return to I-17. Drivers in the southeast Valley (including travelers on I-10 from the Tucson area) can consider using westbound/northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to westbound I-10 (near 59th Avenue) and northbound Loop 303.