Eastbound I-10 to close between US 60 and Loop 202 (Santan/South Mountain Freeway (April 25-28)

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation advises motorists to plan ahead and expect to use detours as eastbound I-10 will be closed between US 60 and Loop 202 (Santan/South Mountain Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday, April 25, to 4 a.m. Monday, April 28, for drainage and pavement markings work. At the same time, the following ramps will be closed:

All southbound SR 143 ramps to eastbound I-10.

The westbound US 60 ramp to eastbound I-10.

The HOV ramps connecting I-10 and US 60.

In addition, the following ramps will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday, April 25, to 4 a.m. Monday, April 28:

The eastbound I-10 on-ramps at Broadway, Baseline, Elliot, Warner and Ray Roads.

The eastbound US 60 on- and off-ramps at Mill Avenue.

Eastbound I-10 Detour: Use eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) or eastbound US 60 to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to access eastbound I-10 beyond the closure.

West Valley drivers can bypass the closure by using Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway). From I-10 and 59th Avenue, travel south and east to connect with I-10 south of Chandler Boulevard.

Please note: The Arizona Department of The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to use designated detours when there are closures on state highways. Schedules can quickly change because of weather and other unforeseen situations. For the most up-to-date information, we encourage you to download the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project’s free mobile app, TheCurve or visit the Alerts section of the project website before you travel.

The I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project is identified in the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Regional Transportation Plan, funded by a half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004 through Proposition 400. MAG identified the need for this project to reduce travel times on I-10 during peak hours; improve airport access; support ridesharing and transit; and prepare the region for future growth projections. Learn more about the major improvements here.