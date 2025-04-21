ADOT reminds drivers to stay alert when driving through work zones

PHOENIX – A speed limit sign with orange flags that reads 55 mph. A bright orange sign that warns of “Road Work Ahead.” Traffic cones and barriers that delineate restricted travel lanes.

These are all hallmarks of a work zone that are designed to keep the traveling public and workers safe while Arizona Department of Transportation crews build and improve Arizona’s state highway system.

During National Work Zone Awareness Week, ADOT is calling on motorists to stay alert when driving through work zones. The theme of Work Zone Awareness Week is “Respect the zone so we all get home.”

Governor Katie Hobbs has proclaimed April 21-25 to be Arizona Work Zone Awareness Week, acknowledging the risks road workers face when in work zones and emphasizing the need for cautious driving.

Following instructions on signs, obeying the speed limit and not driving distracted are actions drivers can take to increase safety for everyone when traveling in work zones.

“ADOT crews work at all hours near traffic in work zones to improve Arizona’s highways,” ADOT Director Jennifer Toth said. “We need the traveling public’s help to keep the crews - and themselves - safe by expecting the unexpected. Stay alert, pay attention to signs, and follow the speed limit so everyone gets home safely.”

According to the Federal Highway Administration, about 80% of work zone fatalities nationwide were drivers and their passengers in 2022.

Crash reports show that since 2020 at least 75 people have been killed in work zone-related crashes along all roads in Arizona, including local streets and state highways. Arizona work zone crash statistics over the past five years include the following:

2020: 11 fatalities, 23 serious injuries

2021: 13 fatalities, 26 serious injuries

2022: 11 fatalities, 29 serious injuries

2023: 17 fatalities, 29 serious injuries

2024*: 23 fatalities, 33 serious injuries (*preliminary: all 2024 crash reports not yet analyzed)

Work zones may have lane restrictions, reduced speed limits, and people may be working on or near the roads. Drivers should avoid tailgating as speeding is one of the major causes of work zone crashes and rear-end collisions are the most common types of crashes in work zones.

Visit azdot.gov/work-zone for more information.