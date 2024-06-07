Bikini Showdown Uncensored wraps in the Stockyards
EINPresswire.com/ -- The newest and hottest TV series wrapped their first season while filming in the Stockyards of Fort Worth Texas. Director and Producer Gregg Sharp brought together a six episode first season of this highly anticipated series, and now sends it to post production for a fall/winter release.
“It was a grueling schedule that ran into the usual realities of reality TV! In the end though we are super excited for the release and seasons to come of this franchise show!” – stated Sharp
The set was anchored at the Legendary PRs Saloon in Fort Worth Texas as well as a dozen locations around the Fort Worth Area.
“Working with the owners of PRs was truly a legendary experience as the amount of daily problem solving these guys are engaged in is insane…” “In the end Bikini Showdown Uncensored will set the tempo for a new franchise of programming as well as two to three spin offs already in the works!” said Sharp Fred Barnett, owner of PR’s led the cast and story line with his two partners, brothers Keith and Steve Peterson, along with 10 of the Fort Worth area bikini girls, 3 local judges (anchored by comedian Cupcake) and the host for this season - Gloria Jimenez.
“We have more than just a racehorse with this show, we have a triple crown hopeful! Bikini Showdown has all the components of a 20 plus season series with growth outside of the US market. To say we are simply excited is a tremendous understatement… We are beyond ready to see this explode!” (Sharp)
For more information on Bikini Showdown Uncensored look for news and releases on RSG Distribution Web Site – ReadySetGoFilms.com
Bikini Showdown Promo