Dr. Mermin Discusses New Doxy PEP Guidelines for STI Prevention

Summary: Watch CDC’s Dr. Mermin discuss guidelines for the first new STI prevention tool in decades.

On June 4, 2024, CDC published clinical guidelines on the use of doxycycline post-exposure prophylaxis (doxy PEP) for the prevention of bacterial sexually transmitted infections (STIs). Later that day, during the meeting of the Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS, HIV.gov caught up with Dr. Jonathan Mermin, Director of CDC’s National Center for HIV, Viral Hepatitis, STD, and TB Prevention, about the new guidelines.

Doxy PEP is the first new STI prevention tool in decades, and the guidelines have been released at a time when innovation in the nation’s fight against STIs is desperately needed. Watch our conversation with Dr. Mermin below to learn more about what doxy PEP involves, who doxy PEP is recommended for, what the doxy PEP guidelines recommend that clinicians do, and what some of the outstanding questions are.

Read more about the new doxy PEP guidelines.

Read a roundup of our prior coverage of the research on doxy PEP.