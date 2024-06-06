Submit Release
Brief closure on Waltersheid in Cheyenne to begin tomorrow

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation and Simon Contractors will close a portion of Waltersheid tomorrow, weather permitting.
 

Slab replacements will be taking place at the intersection of WYO212/College Dr. and Waltersheid.

 
During the closure, traffic will be detoured to US Highway 85 then West Allison Rd. The closure is anticipated to last about two weeks.

 
Motorists are encouraged to obey all posted signs, flaggers and other traffic control and avoid distractions like cell phones while driving through work zones.

 
All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to adverse weather or material availability. 

