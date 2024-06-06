New Guidebook on Measuring the Performance of Worksite Health Centers
A valuable resource for those who sponsor or manage onsite and near-site clinicsDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The non-profit National Association of Worksite Health Centers (www.NAWHC.org) released its new Guidebook on Measuring the Performance of Worksite Health and Wellness Centers. The Guidebook is the first publication of its kind to provide objective advice and recommendations on addressing the challenges faced by employers and unions in trying to determine the value of their onsite, near-site and virtual clinics and the performance of their vendor/health provider partners.
The Guidebook highlights the importance of taking a “Value of the Investment (VOI),” rather than merely a “Return on Investment (ROI)” strategy to measure all elements of a center’s performance: financial savings, utilization, access to care, satisfaction, health outcomes, program engagement, reduction in accidents, productivity and recruitment and retention of workers. It offers insights and information on definitions, strategies, metrics, reporting and case studies for new, mature, small and large worksite health centers.
“Drawing on the expertise from leaders in the field, this practical guide on the “how and why” on performance measurement makes this a must read for anyone with onsite/near-site clinic program accountabilities. It succinctly distills the essentials in a practical, straightforward, and easy to understand manner.”- Dexter Shurney, MD, Frm. Global Health Benefits Executive/CMO Cummins, Inc.
In announcing the new publication, Larry Boress, Executive Director of NAWHC stated “This updated version of the original Guidebook created in 2017 incorporates the learnings, experiences and technology of today’s onsite, near-site, mobile and virtual health centers. Measuring the VOI of an onsite or near-site center is essential to determining if the investment was worth the cost and if their vendor/provider partner who manages the center is meeting expectations.”
“The newest edition of the Guidebook is a work that is much broader than its title. The processes outlined are a 'how to' for any medical enterprise that is operating at the junction of patient, practitioner, and payor. Drucker once said, "If you cannot measure it, you cannot improve it." If "The Guidebook" is not on your bookshelf, you are not "measuring it." -A. Michael La Penna, The LaPenna Group.
The Guidebook is free for NAWHC members by emailing membership@nawhc.org. Non-members can obtain a copy for $150 HERE .
About NAWHC (www.nawhc.org)
The National Association of Worksite Health Centers is the nation’s only organization focused on assisting public and private employers, unions and their vendor partner in getting the greatest return from their onsite, near-site, mobile and virtual health centers. NAWHC offers education, benchmarking, networking and the nation’s largest clearinghouse of information and resources related to worksite health centers.
