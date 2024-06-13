The National Association of Worksite Health Centers (NAWHC) Announces 12th Annual Forum
Invitation to participate in our 12th Annual Forum on August 22 & 23, 2024 at the Conrad By Hilton Indianapolis, Indianapolis, IN.DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association of Worksite Health Centers (NAWHC) is excited to announce its 12th Annual Forum, taking place on August 22-23, 2024, at the Conrad By Hilton Indianapolis in Indianapolis, IN. NAWHC cordially invites your firm to join us for this premier event dedicated to advancing the field of worksite health services.
NAWHC stands as the nation’s sole trade organization committed to assisting employers and other stakeholders in understanding the immense potential and value of onsite health services. Our mission extends to enhancing the capabilities of existing employer clinics and integrating various worksite programs and benefits to deliver comprehensive health solutions.
The Annual Forum represents a unique opportunity for members, including employers, vendors, and provider partners, to converge, share insights, and collaborate on innovative strategies to improve workplace health outcomes. With an anticipated attendance of nearly 200 participants, the event promises an enriching environment for networking, learning, and professional growth.
Event Highlights:
* Keynote Sessions: Hear from industry leaders and experts on the latest trends and innovations in worksite health.
* Workshops and Panels: Participate in interactive sessions designed to provide practical knowledge and strategies for enhancing onsite health services.
* Networking Opportunities: Engage with peers, vendors, and thought leaders to build valuable connections and partnerships.
* Exhibitor Showcase: Explore products and services from leading vendors in the worksite health industry.
Registration Information:
Registration is open. To register and learn more about the event, please visit the NAWHC Event Site. For sponsorship opportunities, please contact CLICK HERE.
About NAWHC:
The National Association of Worksite Health Centers (NAWHC) is the leading organization focused on the development and expansion of worksite health services. By providing resources, education, and advocacy, NAWHC supports employers and their partners in creating and maintaining effective onsite health programs that enhance employee health and productivity.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Larry Boress
NAWHC Executive Director
boress@nawhc.com
Larry Boress
National Assn. of Worksite Health Centers
+1 847-606-5527
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn