Employer-Managed Health Care Grows and Evolves
Employer-managed health care is an evolving benefit strategy where firms offer onsite-near-site, mobile & virtual medical care to employees and their dependentsNASHVILLE, TN, US, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Employer-Managed Health Care” Grows and Evolves: Worksite clinics no longer treat only accidents, but many now serve as medical homes.
Today’s worksite health centers have evolved from one-room, clinics treating injured workers, to onsite, near-site, mobile and virtual health centers providing not only emergency care, but the entire spectrum of occupational health, medical, wellness and physical health services.
“Today, over 70% of large employers and a third of all employers are offering some form of medical care at the worksite. This “employer-managed health care” strategy, a term coined by Michael LaPenna, has gained increasing acceptance among all types of public and private employers. It’s being offered in a variety of settings, providing easy access to low or no-cost, quality health care. This have become a proven strategy for employers to recruit and retain employees,” said Larry Boress, executive director of NAWHC.
“Employers have taken this approach due to frustration with the variability in the access, cost and quality of local medical providers. This was heightened during the COVID-19 pandemic, when seeing a physician, getting a test or obtaining counseling, especially for behavioral problems, would take weeks, if not months. Employer-sponsored worksite centers transitioned their services to virtual care so employees and their dependents could get quick access to the care they needed. This is continuing as employers take a “click and mortar” approach to their in-person and remote workforce. Today, even small and mid-size employers have access to near-site, shared centers,” Boress commented.
The non-profit, National Association of Worksite Health Centers (NAWHC) will celebrate and explore the growth and development of employer and union-sponsored worksite centers at its 10th Annual Forum, being held at the DoubleTree Hotel in Downtown Nashville on September 8-9, 2022. At the NAWHC Annual Forum there will be sessions on the evolution of worksite centers and how they’ve transitioned from in-person to virtual care, as well as the behavioral health, pharmacy, legal and chronic disease challenges they will need to address.
About the National Association of Worksite Health Centers (NAWHC)
The National Association of Worksite Health Centers (NAWHC) is the nation’s only non-profit, trade organization focused on assisting public and private employers, unions and other sponsors of onsite, near-site, shared, mobile and virtual health centers, and their vendor and provider partners, in getting the greatest value from these centers. NAWHC was founded in 2012 and is celebrating its 10th anniversary on September 8-9, 2022. Learn more about NAWHC at https://www.nawhc.org
Larry Boress
NAWHC
+1 847-606-5527
email us here