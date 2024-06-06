Eighty new homes coming for seniors, families in Kamloops

CANADA, June 6 - Seniors and families in Kamloops will soon have access to 80 affordable rental homes as construction begins on a new development at 346 Campbell Ave.

“Kamloops is a growing community, and with population growth there is a need for more affordable housing options for people living in the community,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing. “These 80 homes will go a long way to support the future growth and development of the city, while also supporting seniors with low to moderate incomes.”

The project is a partnership of the Province, through BC Housing, the City of Kamloops and ASK Wellness Society, which will operate the development once construction is finished in early 2026. The building has been named The Confluence, which is a recognition of bringing people together, while paying tribute to Tk’emlúps te Secwepemc lands and rivers.

“We're thrilled to break ground on The Confluence, a project that embodies our commitment to providing a tapestry of affordable housing options in Kamloops,” said Bob Hughes, executive director, ASK Wellness Society. “This development will offer a safe, supportive and intergenerational community, addressing the pressing need for quality housing for families and seniors in our region.”

The six-storey building will include a mix of units to meet the different needs of the community with low to moderate incomes, including one-, two- and three-bedroom homes, with 20% of the units accessible. Rents for the units will be finalized closer to opening.

“As we break ground on this new development, we're not just laying bricks and mortar, we're building hope and opportunity,” said Katie Neustaeter, deputy mayor, Kamloops. “These 80 affordable rental homes represent more than just a place to live, they're a symbol of commitment to our seniors and families and to our North Shore community overall.”

The Province, through BC Housing, is providing approximately $9 million for the project through the Building BC: Community Housing Fund and will provide annual operating funding.

This project is part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government. Since 2017, the Province has nearly 78,000 homes that have been delivered or are underway, including nearly 1,800 homes in Kamloops.

