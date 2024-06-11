HRMS Solutions and ATS Management Consulting Combine to Form Ascend

Ascend, Inc. Lou Sylaj, CEO and Mike Maiorino, COO & President

Ascend becomes one of the largest exclusive UKG Services Partners in North America

We will provide a dependably exceptional experience for UKG customers wherever they are in their use of UKG.” — Lou Sylaj, CEO

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HRMS Solutions (HRMS) and ATS Management Consulting (ATS) are proud to announce their strategic merger, establishing the newly formed Ascend, Inc. This unification brings together more than 110 certified consultants and management of over 300 active projects to create one of the largest exclusive UKG® services partners in North America, establishing Ascend as a dominant force in the UKG partner ecosystem.

“By combining our strengths, we can now offer all-inclusive award-winning services across the entire UKG Pro suite for mid-market and enterprise organizations,” said Lou Sylaj, CEO of Ascend. “We will provide a dependably exceptional experience for UKG customers wherever they are in their use, whether they are transitioning to the platform or already live and looking to make the most of its capabilities.”

Sylaj added that Ascend will continue to emphasize a personalized and responsive delivery approach as it aspires to become the most sought-after full-service UKG partner across the U.S. and Canada.

“By uniting under Ascend, we now have an even larger pool of talent, expertise, and project management resources to provide outstanding service to even more UKG prospects and customers,” said Mike Maiorino, COO and president of Ascend. “Ascend’s deeper practical, functional, and technical expertise will expand future services to offer greater value. I am excited to see our two teams working together and the impact we will have on UKG customers.”

In addition to shared services delivery philosophies, HRMS and ATS share people-centric cultures that prioritize employee well-being over profits to attract and retain top talent. They have been recognized by Great Place To Work® and Top Workplaces-Denver for several consecutive years. Going forward, Ascend will continue to emphasize employee empowerment by fostering a culture of ownership and maintaining a customer-centric approach.

“We invite you to share in our journey as we continue to bring more value to every UKG project implementation and maximize the UKG user experience,” said Sylaj.

For more information about Ascend:

www.ascendps.com

About HRMS

HRMS Solutions is an elite UKG partner dedicated to enhancing the customer experience. Its focus on premier service, experience, and expertise ensures a smooth implementation for businesses that are transitioning to or currently leveraging the UKG platform. HRMS Solutions offers trusted guidance and responsive support in navigating the complexities of HR technology. To learn what HRMS Solutions can do for you, reach out online.

About ATS

ATS Management Consulting, an exclusive UKG Partner, is a recognized leader in full-suite implementations of the Workforce and Human Capital Management components of UKG solutions, with client-side delivery, post-live premiere support services, and managed payroll and HRIS. Poised to support North American and global mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures and certified across all UKG Pro® and UKG Pro WFM™ products, processes, and internal procedures, the ATS team’s extensive field and functional experience help clients optimize their UKG experience and maximize their return on investment.