Columbia Ridge Winery Goes Green with Wire Nutz Solar's Sustainable Energy Solutions
EINPresswire.com/ -- Columbia Ridge Winery is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Wire Nutz Solar LLC, making their winemaking process fully sustainable through the power of solar energy. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the winery's commitment to environmental stewardship and showcases the benefits of renewable energy in the Pacific Northwest.
Wire Nutz Solar, a leading provider of solar energy solutions with a rich history of 30 years of electrical contracting experience and 19+ years of solar installation experience, has successfully installed a custom solar panel system at Columbia Ridge Winery, enabling the winery to operate entirely on clean, renewable energy. This initiative not only reduces the winery's carbon footprint but also sets a new standard for sustainable practices in the wine industry.
"We are excited to transition to solar energy and make our winery operations more sustainable," said Angela Sanchez, Owner and Founder of Columbia Ridge Winery. "Working with Wes Bryant and his team at Wire Nutz Solar has been a fantastic experience. Their expertise and support were instrumental in bringing this project to life.”
Wes Bryant, CEO and Founder of Wire Nutz Solar, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, "Our goal is to empower businesses with sustainable energy solutions. By partnering with Columbia Ridge Winery, we're demonstrating how solar energy can transform industries and contribute to a greener future.”
The installation of the solar panel system at Columbia Ridge Winery was made possible through the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP), which provided 50% of the project cost through federal grants. This financial support, coupled with projected energy savings of $39,000 over the next five years, underscores the economic and environmental benefits of going solar.
Columbia Ridge Winery invites wine enthusiasts and sustainability advocates to visit their tasting room at 3006 NW 199th St., Ridgefield, WA, to experience their wines crafted with the power of the sun. This initiative not only enhances the winery's sustainability efforts but also offers customers a unique opportunity to enjoy wine produced through environmentally friendly practices.
For more information, please visit Wire Nutz Solar at https://wnzsolar.com/ and Columbia Ridge Winery at https://columbiaridgewinery.com/.
About Wire Nutz Solar LLC
Wire Nutz Solar LLC is a leader in providing solar energy solutions, dedicated to promoting sustainability and community involvement through innovative renewable energy projects. with a rich history of 30 years of electrical contracting experience and 19+ years of solar installation experience.
Media Contact
Whitney Kisner
PHONE 360-218-7047
info@wnzsolar.com
www.wnzsolar.com
About Columbia Ridge Winery
Columbia Ridge Winery is committed to producing high-quality wines while prioritizing sustainability and environmental responsibility. Their recent transition to solar energy reflects their dedication to green practices and future growth.
Angela Sanchez
