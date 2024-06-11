Roots Management Group Highlights Modern Manufactured Housing: Affordable, Convenient, and Feature-Rich
Manufactured Homes Set New Standards in Quality and Affordability
We provide affordable housing options for families who want to live in a well-maintained community. Roots Management Group also manages 55+ communities with resort-style pools and amenities.”ADDISON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roots Management Group is excited to showcase the remarkable advancements in manufactured housing, emphasizing its affordability, convenience, and modern amenities. These homes, available in both all-age family communities and 55+ communities, provide an exceptional living experience with features typically found in traditional site-built homes.
Manufactured housing has evolved significantly, offering a high-quality, cost-effective alternative to traditional housing. Modern manufactured homes are built to rigorous federal standards set by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), ensuring durability, safety, and energy efficiency.
These homes include luxury features such as granite countertops, tile backsplashes in the kitchen, ample storage, and open floor plans, making them an attractive option for many residents.
Manufactured homes are generally less expensive to build than site-built homes due to streamlined production processes and bulk purchasing of materials.
Manufactured homes cost about half as much per square foot as site-built homes, making homeownership more accessible. According to the Manufactured Housing Institute, the average cost per square foot for a manufactured home is $57, compared to $119 for a site-built home. This translates to lower monthly payments and reduced maintenance costs, offering significant savings over time.
In Arizona, for example, Roots Management Group has brand new homes for sale starting at $29,999 for a one-bedroom or a two-bedroom home starting at $49,900, which is significantly lower than a traditional site-built home.
“At Roots Management Group, we provide affordable housing options for families who want to live in a well-maintained community with a playground, community pool, and places for kids to ride their bikes and make friends. Roots Management Group also manages 55+ adults-only communities with shuffleboard, pickleball, monthly social events, and resort-style pools and amenities,". says Tom Stapley, President of Roots Management Group.
Manufactured homes are built in a controlled factory environment, ensuring consistent quality and minimizing weather-related delays and damages. This provides more safety and quality control. Modern manufactured homes are built to stringent federal standards set by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), ensuring high quality and safety. These standards cover design, construction, strength, durability, transportability, fire resistance, and energy efficiency. Advances in construction technology mean that today’s manufactured homes often feature high-quality materials and finishes that rival traditional site-built homes.
Manufactured housing is designed with energy efficiency in mind. Many manufactured homes have energy-efficient appliances, windows, and insulation, significantly reducing utility bills. Due to these improvements and innovations, the U.S. Department of Energy notes that modern manufactured homes can be more energy-efficient than older, site-built homes.
Modern manufactured homes often feature high-quality materials and finishes that rival traditional homes. They also produce less waste since factory construction produces hundreds of homes in a day and is more streamlined than site-built homes. Advances in construction technology ensure that manufactured homes are durable and long-lasting.
Many manufactured homes are part of professionally managed communities such as Roots Management Group that foster a sense of belonging through organized events and activities, enhancing the living experience.
We want to show you how far manufactured housing has come, and are hosting tours and sales events until the end of July at many of our properties. Come see the modern features and highlights our all ages family properties and our 55+communities have to offer.
“We have brand new homes in every price range. The options for customization are endless; many homes come with standard hardwood or tile flooring, stainless steel appliances, energy-efficient features that significantly reduce utility bills and make a living more economical." Says Susan Kreun, Senior Vice President of the West Region.
Come see for yourself. We are offering tours and sales information at our Arizona properties with a Summer Blast Sales Event.
55+ Adult Only Communities:
- Agave Village: 7807 E Main St, Mesa, AZ, 85207
- Broadway Estates: 345 S 58th St, Mesa, AZ, 85206
- Chandler Estates: 200 E Ivanhoe St, Chandler, AZ, 85225
- Mesa Village: 2701 E Allred Ave, Mesa, AZ, 85204
- Paradise Valley Ranch: 16005 N 32nd St, Phoenix, AZ, 85032
- Rosehaven Estates: 10540 E Apache Trail, Apache Junction, AZ, 85120
- Springhaven RV Resort: 4220 E Main St, Mesa, AZ, 85205
-Glenhaven Estates: 2345 E Main St, Mesa, AZ, 85213
All Age Family Communities:
- Chandler Meadows: 501 East Ray Rd, Chandler, AZ, 85226
- Grand Missouri: 4400 W Missouri Ave, Glendale, AZ, 85301
- Plum Creek: 31 A Springlake Drive, Wichita Falls, TX, 76301
- Villa Bella: 6231 N 59th Ave, Glendale, AZ, 85301
- Villa Cielo: 3240 E Southern, Phoenix, AZ, 85040
- Villa Hermosa: 2502 and 2526 N 32nd St, Phoenix, AZ, 75050
- Villa Palma: 1608 E Main St, Mesa, AZ, 85203
- Villa Rosa: 1707 E Apache Blvd, Tempe, AZ, 85281
- Villa Sierra: 7240 S 7th St, Phoenix, AZ, 85042
Join us and see how affordable, high-quality living can enhance your life and the lives of your loved ones.
