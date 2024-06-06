Premier Sends Condolences on Passing of Bill Estabrooks

CANADA, June 6 - Today, June 6, Premier Tim Houston pays tribute to the life of former MLA and cabinet minister William (Bill) Estabrooks.

“Bill approached everything he did with compassion, kindness and humour. He was unwavering in his dedication to his community and the province,” said Premier Houston. “My deepest condolences go to his family and close friends.”

Bill Estabrooks was first elected to the Nova Scotia legislature in 1998 as MLA for Timberlea-Prospect. He was re-elected in 1999, 2003, 2006 and 2009. He served as Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal and Minister of Energy before retiring from public service in 2013.

He was also a recipient of the Governor General’s Medal of Bravery.