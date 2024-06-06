H.R. 4486, Hiring Preference for Veterans and Americans With Disabilities Act

Submit Release
H.R. 4486 would allow state and local jurisdictions to give preference to veterans, people with a disability, and nonresident military spouses and dependents when hiring election workers. In addition, the bill would prohibit state and local jurisdictions from refusing to hire nonresident military spouses and dependents as election workers solely on the grounds that they are not residents of the jurisdiction. Because the bill would only affect state and local governments, CBO estimates that enacting the bill would have no cost to the federal government.

