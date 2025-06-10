H.R. 2139, Strengthening State and Local Efforts to Counter Transnational Repression Act

H.R. 2139 would require the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to develop a training program to enhance nonfederal law enforcement agencies’ preparedness for and response to transnational repression and related terrorist threats. The bill also would require DHS to conduct, to the extent practicable, research and development on technology to increase participation in training offered to nonfederal law enforcement and to share information on identifying and collecting information on such threats. Lastly, the bill would require the Government Accountability Office to report to the Congress within two years of enactment on the implementation of the bill.

Using information from DHS, CBO estimates that developing and implementing the training program would cost $5 million over the 2025-2030 period. Additionally, based on the costs of similar activities, CBO estimates that completing the report would cost $1 million. Because DHS already conducts research and development to enhance its security and intergovernmental awareness, CBO expects implementing that provision would cost less than $500,000. In total, CBO estimates that implementing H.R. 2139 would cost $6 million over the 2025-2030 period. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Jeremy Crimm. The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.