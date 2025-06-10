Submit Release
H.R. 2116, Law Enforcement Support and Counter Transnational Repression Act

H.R. 2116 would require the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to conduct a public service outreach campaign to educate the public and international allies about transnational repression and related terrorist threats. The outreach campaign would include information on resources and ways for victims of threats and intimidation by foreign governments and related terrorism threats to anonymously contact the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The bill also would require DHS to engage in research and development of technologies and techniques that would help state and local governments counter transnational repression and related threats.

Based on the costs of similar outreach campaigns, CBO expects that the required campaign would have no significant costs. Under current law, DHS can conduct research and development to enhance its security and intergovernmental situational awareness. On that basis, CBO estimates that implementing H.R. 2116 would cost less than $500,000 over the 2025-2030 period. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Jeremy Crimm. The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.

Phillip L. Swagel Director, Congressional Budget Office

Phillip L. Swagel

Director, Congressional Budget Office

