H.R. 1508, DHS Special Events Program and Support Act

H.R. 1508 would codify the Special Event Assessment Rating (SEAR) program that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) currently administers. Under that program, state and local governments submit events to an inter-agency working group that assesses each event for potential security risks, such as terrorist attacks and other hazards. Depending on the level of risk determined by the group, DHS and other federal agencies may provide support to the state or local government in managing security operations for the event.

H.R. 1508 also would require DHS to report to the Congress annually on the program’s activities and once every five years on the program’s effectiveness. Lastly, the bill would require DHS to engage in research and development of emerging technologies that would enhance the department’s efforts to support federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial agencies with respect to mass gatherings.

Based on the costs of similar activities, CBO estimates that implementing H.R. 1508 would cost less than $500,000 over the 2025-2030 period, primarily to comply with the bill’s reporting requirements. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

Under current law, DHS already can conduct research and development of emerging technologies to enhance its security and intergovernmental awareness. On that basis, CBO estimates that the cost of implementing that provision and codifying the existing SEAR program would be insignificant.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Jeremy Crimm. The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.

Phillip L. Swagel Director, Congressional Budget Office

Phillip L. Swagel

Director, Congressional Budget Office

