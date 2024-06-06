RE: LANE CLOSURE 89 N MM96
UPDATE: Both lanes are now open. Drive safe Vermont.
From: Dubuque, Benjamin
Sent: Thursday, June 6, 2024 2:33 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: LANE CLOSURE 89 N MM96
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
I 89 N in the area of mile marker 96 in Colchester has one lane shut down due to a Motor Vehicle Crash.
This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Benjamin Dubuque
Emergency Communications Dispatcher II
Williston PSAP
3294 Saint George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
O: 802.878.7111 / F: 802.878.3173