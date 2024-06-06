RE: LANE CLOSURE 89 N MM96

UPDATE: Both lanes are now open. Drive safe Vermont.

From: Dubuque, Benjamin

Sent: Thursday, June 6, 2024 2:33 PM

To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>

Subject: LANE CLOSURE 89 N MM96

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I 89 N in the area of mile marker 96 in Colchester has one lane shut down due to a Motor Vehicle Crash.

This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

Benjamin Dubuque

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

Williston PSAP

3294 Saint George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

O: 802.878.7111 / F: 802.878.3173