Budget extra time on weekdays if taking SR 260 to or from the Rim

PHOENIX – Motorists taking State Route 260 to and from the Mogollon Rim on weekdays should budget extra travel time with a safety project underway west of Heber-Overgaard

East- and westbound SR 260 traffic is alternating in one lane between Rim Road and Heber-Overgaard (mileposts 282-304) from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and from 5 a.m. to noon on Fridays. Drivers should expect significant delays that become more pronounced as the weekend approaches.

The restriction is lifted outside of the posted work hours, on weekends and on holidays.

A $24.9 million project is extending and improving drainage facilities, constructing a 5-foot shoulder on both sides of the roadway, making guardrail improvements and spot pavement repairs, and restriping of the roadway. Construction is scheduled through summer 2026 but goes on hiatus during the winter.

For more information, visit azdot.gov/260-Rim.