Thursday, June 6
Seattle tries new approach for treating addiction — gift cards
The basic concept of contingency management — incentives to help treat addiction — has been around since the 1960s. The Department of Veterans Affairs began offering it in select locations in 2011 where more than 6,000 people have participated. Researchers found it to be effective. Washington last year became just the second state in the country to receive a waiver for the program, said Rachelle Alongi, policy communications director for the Washington State Health Care Authority, joining California as a place Medicaid and Medicare can cover its use. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Nick Wagner)
Could WA’s health ‘hub’ model treating opioid addiction go nationwide?
Imagine if anyone with an opioid addiction could walk into a local treatment center and receive medication for their addiction, primary care, emotional counseling and many more health and social services — all for free without an appointment. That’s the promise of the “health engagement hub.” It’s a model credited to Caleb Banta-Green, a research professor in the School of Medicine at the University of Washington. The hub model has shown signs of success in Washington, including a 68% reduction in overdose mortality rates among around 800 participants, according to preliminary data from the University of Washington. Continue reading at The WA State Standard. (Anna Moneymaker)
Police can now engage in car pursuits more often in Washington state
Amendments to Washington’s police pursuit law take effect on Thursday, which will allow law enforcement officers to engage in car pursuits more frequently. In 2021, Washington state law increased the threshold for evidence required for a police pursuit while limiting the types of crimes that can result in chases. Following the changes, law enforcement agencies across the state have taken different approaches in reaction to the new law, with some saying they would not change their pursuit policies that much. Continue reading at King 5.
Aberdeen Daily World
Woman medevac’d after giving birth in transient camp
Auburn Reporter
Hundreds of new laws will take effect in state June 6
Axios
Million-dollar homes are the norm in 18 Seattle-area cities
Corporate diversity programs could be headed toward the Supreme Court
Bellingham Herald
High levels of fatal shellfish poison detected off WA coast. DOH issues recall, closures
Study analyzes which states have the best economies. WA among the best. Here’s the ranking
Capital Press
Yakima apple packing plant to close
Yakama Nation: Inslee dismissed Horse Heaven objections
Irrigating with wastewater: Oregon faces regulatory logjam hindering water recycling
Columbian
Train carrying molten sulfur derails in Whatcom County, BNSF investigation underway
The Daily News
Last fish barrier along Ostrander Creek to be removed
A year after building moratorium, Castle Rock opens gates for smaller homes
Cowlitz County PUD union and nonunion workers receive raises
Everett Herald
Coming soon: A Sno-Isle library on the ground floor, with housing above (Liias)
High Country News
The American Climate Corps take flight, with most jobs based in the West
News Tribune
A decision is in on controversial Pierce County village homeless project. Details here
High levels of fatal shellfish poison detected off WA coast. DOH issues recall, closures
Olympian
Study analyzes which states have the best economies. WA among the best. Here’s the ranking
Puget Sound Business Journal
Labor Department releases AI guidance for business owners
Small businesses fall behind on 401(k) benefits for employees
Seattle Medium
Amazon To Close Warehouses In Tukwila
Seattle Integrates Advanced Monitoring Tools As Part Of New Public Safety Strategy
Marginalized Job Seekers Outreach Campaign Aims To Promote Equitable Access To Unemployment Benefits
Seattle Times
Seattle tries new approach for treating addiction — gift cards
WA parental rights law allowed to take effect, despite opposition
Spokesman Review
Post Street bridge reopens after five-year closure and repair
Opinion: Washington has new Legislative Maps – again. Is it time for a new process?
Washington Post
The AI election is here. Regulators can’t decide whose problem it is
As nuclear power flails in the U.S., White House bets big on a revival
WA State Standard
Could WA’s health ‘hub’ model treating opioid addiction go nationwide?
State Supreme Court agrees to take up case against Spokane camping ban
WA State Parks could shorten campsite stay limits beginning this summer
KING 5 TV (NBC)
Newcastle City Council votes not to raise Pride flag in June
Police can now engage in car pursuits more often in Washington state
Washington man sentenced for 20 ‘swatting’ calls of false threats in US, Canada
OPA investigation finds Seattle officers waited 40 minutes to respond to domestic disturbance call
KIRO 7 TV (CBS)
Police pursuit for ‘reasonable suspicion’ allowed again
Paralytic poison detected in shellfish along Washington’s coast
Jesse Jones: 83 pharmacies closed across Washington State in 18 months
Financial turmoil continues within Marysville School District administration
KNKX Public Radio
Oral history project recounts queer resilience in Walla Walla Valley
KUOW Public Radio
What does June rain mean for Western Washington’s 2024 summer?
Sure Bezos bailed, but Seattle is minting millionaires by the thousands (Frame)
1 in 6 Seattle kids go to private school. Is that a factor in public school struggles?
KXLY (ABC)
Spokane’s Pride crosswalk repainted just in time for city’s Pride Parade
More red light and speed-check cameras could be coming to Spokane streets
NW Public Radio
Seattle veterans clinic faces complaints over leaks, ventilation
Cascadia Daily News
Whatcom County to explore operating year-round homeless shelter
Washington’s first commercial kelp farm has good harvest despite setbacks
Crosscut
Spokane Mayor Lisa Brown declares opioid emergency
Inside Seattle’s political clash over equitable development money
MyNorthwest
OPA opens probe over incident where Seattle officers appear to be beating man