Maryland State Police IMPACT Update for June 2024

The June 2024 Maryland State Police IMPACT Update is now available:

Stories in this edition include:

  • MDSP Employees Recognized for Outstanding Service; Trooper, Non-Commissioned Officer of 2023 Honored
  • Lieutenant Governor Miller, Maryland Department of State Police Honors Fallen Heroes
  • MDSP Employees Recognized for Heroism, Service
  • MDSP Aviation Command Rescues Injured Hiker in St. Mary’s County
  • Dive Team Joins Allied Agencies, Participates in Week-Long Training
  • Motor Vehicle Division Celebrates 90th Birthday of Longtime Employee
  • MDSP Wellness: Recognizing the Signs of PTSD
  • MDSP Family Focus: Trooper Chloe Schlothauer
  • PHOTOS: MDSP In the Community

To read the latest edition of the Maryland State Police IMPACT Update, click on: IMPACT Update June 2024

