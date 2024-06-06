Maryland State Police IMPACT Update for June 2024

The June 2024 Maryland State Police IMPACT Update is now available:
Stories in this edition include:
- MDSP Employees Recognized for Outstanding Service; Trooper, Non-Commissioned Officer of 2023 Honored
- Lieutenant Governor Miller, Maryland Department of State Police Honors Fallen Heroes
- MDSP Employees Recognized for Heroism, Service
- MDSP Aviation Command Rescues Injured Hiker in St. Mary’s County
- Dive Team Joins Allied Agencies, Participates in Week-Long Training
- Motor Vehicle Division Celebrates 90th Birthday of Longtime Employee
- MDSP Wellness: Recognizing the Signs of PTSD
- MDSP Family Focus: Trooper Chloe Schlothauer
- PHOTOS: MDSP In the Community
To read the latest edition of the Maryland State Police IMPACT Update, click on: IMPACT Update June 2024