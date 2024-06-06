Direct Recruiters, a Starfish Partners Company and Health Innovations Join Forces to Revolutionize Healthcare Staffing

Our goal has always been to assemble the right teams to drive meaningful change in healthcare.” — David Gorstein

SOLON, OH, USA, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Direct Recruiters, Inc., a Starfish Partners Company and Health Innovations, LLC Join Forces to Revolutionize Healthcare Staffing and Analytics

Direct Recruiters, Inc. (DRI), a leading executive search firm, and Health Innovations, LLC, a trailblazer in physician executive, population health, and healthcare analytics talent acquisition, are thrilled to announce their strategic merger.

This transformative partnership combines DRI's expertise in executive placements in digital health, employer health, pharmacy, hospital IT and contract staffing with Health Innovations’ deep understanding of population health and data-driven healthcare solutions.

Key Highlights:

● A Synergistic Approach: By merging, DRI and Health Innovations create a powerhouse to bridge the gaps that exist in healthcare staffing today. Together, they will offer a unique staffing solution that allows organizations to build a coherent strategy across population health and value-based care, clinical leadership, technology and advanced analytics.

● Top Talent Access: Health Innovations has a proven track record of placing world-class clinical executives and analytics thought leaders, which aligns perfectly with DRI's growing healthcare practice.

● Data-Driven Excellence: Health Innovations' focus on data science, informatics, and population health models complements DRI's existing services. The combined entity will offer comprehensive staffing solutions for the entire healthcare ecosystem, including integrated delivery systems, payers, life sciences, digital health and analytics companies.

David Gorstein, founder of Health Innovations states, “Our goal has always been to assemble the right teams to drive meaningful change in healthcare. By joining forces with DRI, we can amplify our impact. Together, we will empower organizations to navigate the complex landscape of healthcare delivery.”

Dan Charney, CEO of Direct Recruiters, added, “We have spent the past year getting to know David and exploring the possibilities of bringing our businesses together. From a business perspective, David’s expertise and experience will add immediate additional capabilities to three of our cornerstone healthcare practices.

More importantly, David is a wonderful person, and we are so excited for the impact he will make on DRI and the overall Starfish family especially in the healthcare sector.”

