Legacy Supply Chain Secures New License from Health Canada: Expands Service Capability for Canadian Cannabis Producers

Legacy has been approved for a Standard Processing License from Health Canada, allowing extension of comprehensive logistics services to all Licensed Producers.

This license enables us to offer supply chain services that create value for the Licensed Producer (LP) community in Canada.”
— Mike Glodziak
FRANKLIN, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legacy Supply Chain, an omni-channel North American third-party logistics (3PL) provider, has been approved for a Standard Processing License from Health Canada. This license, issued under the federal government’s “Cannabis Act” of 2018, authorizes Legacy to extend its comprehensive logistics services, including storage, transportation, and distribution of cannabis products to all Canadian Licensed Producers (LPs).

“This license enables us to offer supply chain services that create value for the LP community in Canada,” said Mike Glodziak, President & CEO of Legacy Supply Chain. "Since legalization in 2018, we’ve operated the world’s most expansive recreational cannabis supply chain, ensuring the safe, secure, efficient, and responsible flow of products to conscientious consumers across Ontario. We are excited to partner with licensed producers, and are committed to providing innovative solutions that help them grow and scale their business across Canada.”

This milestone enhances Legacy’s existing service capabilities within the Canadian cannabis sector. As a pivotal logistics partner since the market’s establishment, Domain Logistics, a division of Legacy, has exclusively managed the Ontario Cannabis Store’s supply chain, Canada’s largest cannabis market. Leveraging its longstanding expertise in omnichannel North American supply chains, Legacy is expanding its reach to directly service LPs across Canada.

The license presents Canadian LPs with opportunities to seize growth and expand market presence, facilitating rapid and cost-effective consumer access to their products, fostering improved distribution efficiency and integrity throughout the province, all within the regulatory framework.

About Legacy Supply Chain

Legacy Supply Chain has been a trusted partner for businesses seeking greater control over their dynamic supply chains for nearly 40 years. With over 30 operations across the United States and Canada, Legacy offers tailored warehousing & distribution, eCommerce fulfillment, and transportation solutions, enabling businesses to deliver exceptional customer experiences. For more information, visit legacyscs.com.

