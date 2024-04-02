Legacy Supply Chain Enhances Small Parcel Fulfillment with TechDinamics’ techSHIP
Legacy Supply Chain adds techSHIP into their eComm fulfillment platform for enhanced parcel shipping & last-mile delivery capabilities.
Bringing techSHIP into our eComm fulfillment offering platform allows us to elevate our parcel shipping & last-mile delivery capabilities, providing our customers with optimized service options.”FRANKLIN, IN, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legacy Supply Chain, an omni-channel North American third-party logistics (3PL) provider, is excited to announce the integration of TechDinamics' product techSHIP into its eCommerce fulfillment services, marking a significant advancement in operational and cost efficiencies.
"We're thrilled to bring techSHIP into our eComm fulfillment offering," said Michael Glover, Vice President of eCommerce Fulfillment at Legacy Supply Chain. "This innovative technology platform allows us to elevate our parcel shipping and last mile delivery capabilities, providing our customers with optimized service options across a vast network of carriers."
techSHIP, TechDinamics' innovative transportation management system, brings advanced capabilities to Legacy Supply Chain's eCommerce fulfillment and small parcel shipping processes. Through seamless EDI and API integrations with Legacy's warehouse management system (WMS), techSHIP offers state-of-the-art rate shopping features and automated service level selection and parcel manifesting functionality, enabling efficient selection of shipping profiles and reduction of manual data entry errors and labor costs.
About Legacy Supply Chain
Legacy Supply Chain has been a trusted partner for businesses seeking greater control over their dynamic supply chains for nearly 40 years. With over 30 operations across the United States and Canada, Legacy offers tailored warehousing & distribution, eCommerce fulfillment, and transportation solutions, enabling businesses to deliver exceptional customer experiences. For more information, visit legacyscs.com.
About Techdinamics:
Techdinamics is a technology group that provides technology for Smarter Fulfillment. We are a one-stop solution for shippers that need help integrating with their customers or automating their final-mile shipping process, including label generation for 150+ couriers, tracking visibility and courier auditing. We help shippers achieve the Perfect Order Process by getting orders out the door faster, with fewer errors, and lower operating costs. Our goal is to help shippers Save on Labor, Save on Shipping, and Get Instant ROI.
