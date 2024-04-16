Legacy Supply Chain Expands Enterprise Business Development Group
Legacy hires Jay Lambert in ongoing efforts to invest in strategic growth through the Enterprise Sales group and expand its footprint throughout North America.
Adding Jay to our Enterprise group will create more opportunities to build custom solutions for complex, large-scale operations & drive value for new customers across all our service offerings." Legacy Supply Chain, an omni-channel North American third-party logistics (3PL) provider, is pleased to welcome Jay Lambert as Vice President of Business Development. Jay's hiring is the latest step in Legacy's ongoing efforts to invest in strategic growth through the Enterprise Sales group and expand its footprint throughout North America.
— Mike Glodziak
In his capacity as Vice President of Business Development, Jay will build and nurture new customer relationships and service integration opportunities across Legacy’s dedicated Distribution, eCommerce Fulfillment, and Asset and non-asset Transportation divisions.
“Building solutions for complex, large-scale businesses is core to our company DNA,” said Mike Glodziak, Legacy President & CEO. "The addition of Jay to our Enterprise Sales team will create more opportunities to drive value for new customers across all our service offerings.”
With an extensive background in new business development efforts for two of North America's largest providers of third-party logistics services, Jay brings a wealth of experience and strategic vision to his new role.
Aaron Zofkie, Vice President of Enterprise Sales, commented on the addition, stating, "We’re thrilled to welcome Jay Lambert to our team. His expertise and deep understanding of businesses with complex supply chains will play a pivotal role in driving our business development success, expanding our reach in key service verticals, and creating end-to-end supply chain value for North American large-scale and mid-market Enterprise sales customers.”
About Legacy Supply Chain
Legacy Supply Chain has been a trusted partner for businesses seeking greater control over their dynamic supply chains for nearly 40 years. With over 30 operations across the United States and Canada, Legacy offers tailored warehousing & distribution, eCommerce fulfillment, and transportation solutions, enabling businesses to deliver exceptional customer experiences. For more information, visit legacyscs.com.
