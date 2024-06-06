The Neighborhood Hotel partners with Akia for a personalized mobile guest experience
The Neighborhood Hotel digitizes a significant portion of the guest experience and maintains high levels of guest satisfaction while using the Akia platform.
With the Akia platform, The Neighborhood Hotel has elevated the guest experience from check-in through to departure & maintained high customer satisfaction. says Ryan Kanoknukulchai, COO of Akia.”CHICAGO, IL, USA, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Neighborhood Hotel locations [Grand Beach, MI, New Buffalo, MI & Chicago: Little Italy, Lincoln Park, and the West Loop coming 2025] come equipped with the amenities of a hotel with the warmth and convenience of one’s home. Each space is outfitted with thoughtful amenities, stocked kitchens [some with ovens and ranges and fun inclusions like Gibsons seasoning salt and Snooz Sound Machines], a well-curated selection of art and accessories, including Sferra linens, premium bath products, Metric Coffee w/ Moccamaster Brewers, yoga mats and more.
Beyond these tangible comforts, The Neighborhood Hotel is passionate about guest communication throughout the process. “Our onsite staff is minimal, so it’s vital that we’re able to reach our guests (and vice versa) in a fast, streamlined, and organic way,” says Matthew Shanley, Head of Revenue & Operations for The Neighborhood Hotel. “Partnering with Akia has been the best way to ensure we consistently reach these goals & deliver a top-of-the-line customer experience.”
Founded in 2018, Akia is a guest engagement platform that automates relaxing vacations. The platform provides messaging, mobile check-in, digital surveys, F&B menus, arrival guides, and much more through Mini Apps: a personalized mobile experience that doesn’t require developers or downloads. Because Akia’s technology streamlines the experience for travelers and the businesses that serve them, their mission is to help the world relax.
“We love working with innovative hotels such as The Neighborhood Hotel. Together, with our powerful guest engagement platform and the wonderful teams at these hotels, we have been able to elevate the guest experience from check-in all the way through to departure. The results are evident in their ratings and guest satisfaction,” says Ryan Kanoknukulchai, COO of Akia.
Through Akia’s technology, The Neighborhood Hotel Little Italy opened in January 2024 and sent a post-stay survey via text to 1,300 guests and received an average satisfaction score of 4.8 out of 5.
“We’re impressed with the range of Akia’s technology to help facilitate a frictionless experience. Akia has allowed us to provide a way for our customers to share feedback in real time. We celebrate guest feedback, and Akia has provided a way to receive that feedback before, during, and after their stay.” says Jonathan Gordon, Founder & CEO of The Neighborhood Hotel.
The following is an example of positive feedback from a guest who stayed at The Neighborhood Hotel Little Italy, which was received via Akia’s platform.
“I felt part of the Little Italy community rather than a tourist stuck in a big box hotel. The suite was equipped with everything I needed, as if the room had been designed to meet our needs. Any travel tips, questions, or needs were requested via text, and a quick answer was given.”
About The Neighborhood Hotel
The Neighborhood Hotel was founded in 2020 by travel enthusiasts who enjoy spaces that inspire comfort and fuel. Each suite is well equipped for short and long-term stays (i.e., kitchens, laundry, etc.). The Neighborhood Hotel transforms old buildings with compelling history into well-outfitted apartment-style hotels that honor the old while representing the now. The vibe is fresh and fun, and the rooms are stocked to support everyone from the homebody to the adventurer. The hotels provide a basecamp for the explorer and a sanctuary for travelers who need to recharge, reset, or chill. The suites are simple and clean, punctuated with accents that bring the right amount of pop. The Neighborhood Hotel has locations in Chicago: Lincoln Park, Little Italy, West Loop (2025 opening), and Southwest Michigan: New Buffalo and Grand Beach.
About Akia
