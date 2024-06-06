Chairperson Mosotho Moepya: Handover of final list of elected representatives

Chief Justice Mr Raymond Zondo Deputy Chief Justice Ms Mandisa Maya

Acting-Speaker of Parliament Mr Lechesa Tsenoli

Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces Mr Amos Masondo Fellow Commissioners

The Secretary to Parliament Mr Xolile George

The Chief Electoral Officer Mr Sy Mamabolo and his EXCO

Honoured guests Esteemed colleagues

Members of the media, and fellow citizens,

Today, we officially present the final list of elected representatives for the National Assembly and the nine provincial legislatures following the conclusion of the 2024 National and Provincial Elections. We do so in keeping with an established practice in South Africa that after the announcement by the Electoral Commission of the results of the National and Provincial Elections, the Electoral Commission hands over the lists of members of Parliament and Provincial Legislatures to the Chief Justice, who then hands them over to the Secretary to Parliament. This momentous occasion signifies the culmination of a robust and transparent electoral process, a process that echoes the unified voice of our nation.

Chief Justice, our role as the Electoral Commission, as contemplated in the Constitution, is to ensure that South African voters exercise their rights to choose their leaders. We have carried out these responsibilities without fear, favour or prejudice. The lists that we present to you reflect the choices of South Africans.

Chief Justice, the list that the Electoral Commission is presenting to you comprises 174 women and 226 men. This means that 43,5% of the elected representatives are women, and 56,5% are men. They range from 20 to 79 in age. To break it down even further:

12 Candidates are in age cohort 20-29,

67 are 30-39 age band,

110 are between 40 and 49,

110 are again 50 to 59,

90 are 60 to 69,

11 are 70 and above.

These representatives reflect the choices, hopes, and aspirations of millions of citizens who exercised their democratic rights.

In closing, please let me express the Electoral Commission’s deepest gratitude to everyone who played a crucial role in this electoral process. From the parties and independent candidates to the tireless efforts of the election officials, party agents, observers, the state, civil society organisations, faith- based organisations, the media, organised business and organised labour.

This list is not exhaustive – an election touches the lives of everyone in a nation. Their commitment to ensuring a fair and transparent election has been truly commendable. Chief Justice, I now present the final list of elected representatives for the National Assembly and the nine provincial legislatures.

Thank you.

