Jiuzhou Pharma Appoints Industry Leader Mike Pennington as Global Head of TIDES

Dr. Mike Pennington, Global Head of Peptides and Oligonucleotides, Zhejiang Jiuzhou Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Global Plans for Peptide and Conjugate Drug Processes

He has both the leadership experience and technical background to be immediately effective in growing connections for our TIDES business in the US and globally.” — Mr. David Mei, President of Jiuzhou Pharma

BREVARD, NC, USA, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zhejiang Jiuzhou Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., a worldwide leader in active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) services, announced the appointment of industry veteran Dr. Michael Pennington, Ph.D., as Global Head of Peptides and Oligonucleotides. Pennington, who has more than 35 years of experience in the peptide and small molecule CDMO industry, will lead the global TIDES team for Jiuzhou Pharma.

Dr. Pennington joins Jiuzhou Pharma following a 21-year career at Bachem Americas, where he was President and Chief Operating Officer for nearly a decade and was responsible for driving business and operational growth for the peptide CDMO. Most recently, Pennington served as the Chief Scientific Officer for the global peptide CDMO AmbioPharm.

Mr. David Mei, President of Jiuzhou Pharma commented, “We are making major investments at our US and China facilities to allow for large scale peptide and oligonucleotide manufacturing. Dr. Pennington will be a key member to help oversee the expansion and to work with our teams in US and China to expand the peptide and oligonucleotide CDMO services. Dr. Pennington will be a great resource for our customers. He has both the leadership experience and technical background to be immediately effective in growing connections for our TIDES business in the US and globally.”

“Jiuzhou Pharma has an extensive US and global history with Research and Development as well as production management. I’m pleased to become part of the company’s global plan for peptide and conjugate drug innovation, application, approval and clinical trial processes,” Pennington stated.

Dr. Pennington holds a Ph.D. from the University of Florida and a BS degree in Chemistry from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. On the weekends, you can find him rocking with his band “Third Wife Jenney” at local venues in Brevard and Asheville.

About Jiuzhou Pharma

Zhejiang Jiuzhou Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., is the parent of Raybow. In 2023, small molecule and TIDES departments were established at their US headquarters, Raybow USA, Inc., located in Brevard, NC, to service customers involved in research and early clinical project phases. Jiuzhou Pharma’s mission “Serve Life; Guard Health” guides its vision “to be a global outstanding life science company with innovative drug solutions.” The company values feature a customer-focused approach toward innovation with integrity.

Jiuzhou Pharma is a global CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization) focused on the development and manufacturing of small molecule APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredients) and finished dose drug products with site in North America, Europe, and China.

Globally, Jiuzhou Pharma is driven by a passion for solving complex chemical development and manufacturing challenges. In the relentless pursuit of excellence, Jiuzhou Pharma embraces sustainable practices in process development and pharmaceutical production. Facilities pass rigorous inspections and regular audits by numerous international regulatory bodies, including the FDA (USA), PMDA (Japan), AIFA (Italy), and NMPA (China FDA), reaffirming a commitment to maintaining the highest standards of quality and safety.

Partnering with Jiuzhou Pharma means choosing a leader in green process development, bringing a blend of innovation, quality, and environmental responsibility to every project. Jiuzhou Pharma focuses on collaborations that help shape a healthier future.

About Raybow USA, Inc.

Founded in 1998 as PharmAgra Labs by Peter Newsome and Roger Frisbee, the Brevard, North Carolina company became part of Raybow in 2019. The facility is dedicated to early-stage drug development, encompassing cutting-edge R&D, preparation of clinical trial material and specialized small-scale manufacturing.

The site boasts a fully compliant cGMP laboratory and multi-Kg scale cGMP commercial manufacturing facility. Expansion projects are underway, ensuring the site’s continued ability to stay ahead of client needs and expectations.

###