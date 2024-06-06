AqueoUS Vets® Expands Its Reach to US Communities with PFAS Contaminated Water Through Addition of Ten Channel Partners
Protecting Additional Communities from Contaminated Drinking Water
Together with our partners, we are setting the new water filtration industry standard and fulfilling our commitment to provide the highest level of customer value and project management.”REDDING, CA, US, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A premier provider and servicer of water treatment systems that address long-standing and emerging contaminants in the US, AqueoUS Vets® (AV®) is expanding its reach through partnerships with 10 leading-edge manufacturers’ representatives. The addition enhances AV’s coverage to 29 states, ensuring more communities are protected from contaminated drinking water quickly.
The AqueoUS Vets Channel Partner Program consists of tier-1 manufacturers’ representatives that drive a collaborative approach supporting water utilities, consultants, and contractors, while further protecting our communities across the US through sustainable access to clean water. Founded on the mission to remove PFAS and other contaminants of emerging concern from the US water supply to protect our public health and the environment, AV’s channel partners represent AV’s cutting-edge water filtration treatment systems locally, offering a guarantee of unparalleled engineering and design support.
“As regulatory efforts increase to protect our communities against various harmful contaminants, including the six federally regulated PFAS compounds, the industry requires experienced, proven, and reliable solutions that offer the lowest cost of ownership,” said AqueoUS Vets President & CEO Dr. Mirka Wilderer. “Expanding our Channel Partners Program helps AqueoUS Vets serve our communities nationwide faster. Together with our partners, we are setting the new water filtration industry standard and fulfilling our commitment to provide the highest level of customer value and project management.”
With a concept-to-commission methodology, AqueoUS Vets offers a turnkey approach to system design, media selection, manufacturing, installing, and servicing custom water treatment systems, ensuring long-term operational reliability and the lowest cost of ownership.
About AqueoUS Vets ®
AqueoUS Vets (AV) is a leading vertically integrated manufacturer and supplier of water treatment systems that protect our health and the environment by removing PFAS and other contaminants of emerging concern (CECs). As a trusted industry leader, AV pairs its team of seasoned engineers and water industry professionals with an innovative, entrepreneurial approach to creating cutting-edge solutions for each end user. From concept to commission, AV’s turnkey solutions encompass a full range of capabilities, including design, manufacturing, installation, commissioning, and exemplary, long-term customer service. A proud member of the Bain Double Impact family, AV is passionate about ensuring sustainable social and environmental impact in the communities it serves. To learn more, visit www.AqueoUSVets.com.
