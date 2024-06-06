Discover Nature Girls Camp returns to northeastern Missouri July 16-18

Body

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is happy to announce the return of the free Discover Nature Girls Camp to the northeast region. This year’s camp will be July 16-18th at the Mark Twain Lake State Park’s Group Camp Si Colburn.

Discover Nature Girls Camp is designed for girls ages 11-14, and it will give them the opportunity to participate in hands-on outdoor skills led by experts. During this camp, participants will be encouraged to grow their confidence in the outdoors, make new friends, and learn about the benefits the outdoors can offer. This is a free program run by MDC staff.

Participants will learn about archery, fishing, shooting sports, tying knots, water safety, water sports, trapping, and more! A portion of the camp will be dedicated to hunter safety, and each participant will be required to complete the hunter safety knowledge portion before attending camp. To do so, campers can either do their knowledge portion online for a fee, complete a self-study guide for free, or attend a free classroom session. Learn more about these options at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZCt.

Participants are required to register for this event by June 21. Registration can be done by calling Kylee Korte at (660) 785-2424 ext. 6504 or by calling Katie Potter at (573) 673-7588. Campers will need to be dropped off at the start of the event and picked up at the end of the event at Camp Si Colburn which is located at 39.506817, -91.805733.