Convoso Wins 2024 Gold Stevie® Award for Customer Service Team of the Year
18th Annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service has recognized Convoso for Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year for Business Service Industries
By putting customers first, we’ve built an outstanding program to support customer growth from their first onboarding to technical support to continued efforts to proactively drive customer success.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Convoso, a leading AI-powered contact center platform for sales teams, has announced that it received the Gold Stevie® Award for Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year for Business Service Industries in the 18th Annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service. This represents the fourth Stevie award for the CCaaS provider over the past four years.
— Meg Mananian, Chief Revenue Officer, Convoso
“Our entire team really appreciates this recognition by The Stevie Awards,” said Meg Mananian, Chief Revenue Officer at Convoso. “As the company has grown, we’ve continued growing Convoso’s front line customer service team. By putting customers first, we’ve built an outstanding program to support customer growth from their first onboarding to technical support to continued efforts to proactively drive customer success. I’m so proud of our teams. Their dedication to the needs and success of our customers are the reason we've been honored with this award.“
The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes nine of the world’s leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.
More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 44 nations and territories, were considered in this year’s competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 200 professionals worldwide on seven specialized judging committees.
“The high scores given the winning nominations in this year’s competition are evidence of the high levels of achievement portrayed in them,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “We join with the judges and all members of the Stevie Awards community in congratulating and celebrating the winners for their accomplishments.”
# # #
About Convoso
Convoso is a leading contact center platform (CCaaS) for sales and lead generation teams. Since 2006, Convoso has remained at the forefront of innovation, consistently developing solutions to foster customer growth while supporting adherence to regulatory standards. Its omnichannel capabilities include conversational AI game-changer Voso.ai to scale sales and revenue further.
Contact
convoso@venturepr.com
Candice Stokes
Venture PR
convoso@venturepr.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube