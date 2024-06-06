The Reading Glass Books Features 21 Exciting Titles in Upcoming New York Times Book Review Ad
Expansive campaign boosts author reach with targeted email, videos, and social media buzz.COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Reading Glass Books is proud to announce the inclusion of 21 captivating titles in a collective advertisement set to appear in the June 9, 2024 issue of The New York Times Book Review. This distinguished ad showcases an array of book mock-ups, each representing the unique voice and creativity of its author.
The featured titles span a broad spectrum of genres, including engrossing mysteries, poignant memoirs, thought-provoking non-fiction, and spellbinding fantasy. This diverse collection underscores The Reading Glass Books' dedication to publishing and promoting a wide range of stories that resonate with varied audiences. The New York Times Book Review, renowned for its influence and reach within the literary community, provides an unparalleled platform for these books to capture the attention of passionate readers and industry insiders.
Complementing this prominent print ad, The Reading Glass Books has directed an expansive promotional campaign designed to amplify the impact of this feature. The campaign includes targeted email marketing initiatives aimed at connecting with thousands of readers, YouTube videos that highlight the essence of each book, and dynamic Facebook posts that generate excitement and foster reader interaction.
The feature includes:
1. “Mud Flower: Surviving Schizophrenia and Suicide Through Art” by Meghan J.M. Caughey
2. “A New Pentecost for a Starving World!” by Br. Thomas Varkey
3. “The Trail of the Fox” by Mark W. Laughlin
4. “CORPORATE POWER and OLIGARCHY, How Our Democracy Can Prevail Over Authoritarianism and Fascism” by John Geyman, M.D.
5. “Remnants of Humanity” by Christine Van Camp Zecca
6. “Toy Realm” by Dawn M. Wiens
7. “Life Anew” by Pastor Ron Fandrick
8. “Learning A,B,C's with Seth” by Dr. Joyce Willard Teal
9. “Healing All Homes: A Path to Healing All Aspects of Life” by Danuza Aquino
10. “Cannabis for Seniors” by Beverly A. Potter, PH.D.
11. “Building the Climate Change Bridge: The Great Water Opportunity from Global Warming” by James Michael Matthew
12. “The Four Rs of Parenting” by Carmen E. Bynoe Bovell, PhD
13. “Zach's Heart: Everybody Deserves Love” by Debra Bauguess
14. “American Insanity” by LeRoy E. Cossette
15. “Path of the Lion: Rising Kingdom Part I” by K.T Brown
16. “Illuminating The Path” by Giulio Veglio
17. “Papi, Por Favor!” by Rossana Snee
18. “Soul Matters: Modern Science Confirming Ancient Wisdom Healing at the Interface of Spirit and Matter” by Jeanne-Rachel Salomon, PhD
19. “Herbert the Bat” by Olivia Greens
20. “Just Not Enough to Love” by Shavonne M. Pritchard
21. “Mekonnen: The Warrior of Light” by Jerome Matiyas
Readers and literary enthusiasts are encouraged to explore the featured titles in the upcoming issue of The New York Times Book Review and engage with the diverse and compelling content promoted across The Reading Glass Books’ digital platforms.
About The Reading Glass Books
The Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.
Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.
