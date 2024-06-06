New Tender for Renewable Energy Projects in Ukraine

The Energy Community Secretariat is excited to announce the launch of a new tender, inviting qualified entities to submit proposals for providing Project Management and Supervisory Services for Distributed Renewable Energy Projects under the Ukraine Energy Support Fund.

This critical initiative aims to reinforce Ukraine's healthcare infrastructure by implementing robust renewable energy systems, including rooftop solar installations with battery storage, across various health and social facilities.

Proposals are sought from experienced Project Managers who will oversee the implementation, ensuring projects meet design and performance specifications efficiently.

Key dates for the tender process include

a proposal submission deadline of 1 July , 2024, and,

a deadline for receipt of questions by 17 June , 2024.

For more details, visit the dedicated tender-page and/or download the full Request for Proposals document.