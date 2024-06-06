The City of South Fulton Implements New Civil Fines for Repossession Agents
Councilwoman Natasha Williams Brown introduced an amendment to the ordinance that regulates repossession notification procedures in the City of South Fulton.
"This new ordinance is a proactive step to protect citizens' rights during repossession activities,” said Councilwoman Williams Brown.”SOUTH FULTON, GA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To ensure compliance with repossession notification procedures, the City of South Fulton has enacted a new ordinance imposing civil fines on repossession agents who fail to adhere to the mandated notification protocols. The ordinance aims to enhance accountability and provide clear penalties for non-compliance, thus safeguarding the rights of citizens during repossession activities.
Under the new ordinance, repossession agents must follow the notification procedures outlined in Section 8-1020 of the City Code. Failure to do so will result in a structured penalty system designed to increase the financial consequences for repeated violations incrementally. The penalty structure is as follows:
• For the first failure to notify, there will be no fine imposed.
• A second failure to notify will incur a fine of $100.00.
• A third failure to notify will result in a fine of $150.00.
• A fourth failure to notify will lead to a fine of $200.00.
• A fifth failure to notify will attract a fine of $250.00.
• Fines will range between $500.00 and $1,000.00 for the sixth or any subsequent failures to notify.
This progressive penalty system is designed to provide a strong deterrent against non-compliance while allowing for the resolution of initial minor infractions without immediate severe penalties.
Furthermore, the ordinance includes provisions to ensure its validity and enforceability. It states that all sections, paragraphs, sentences, clauses, and phrases are believed to be valid, enforceable, and constitutional. If any part of the ordinance is declared invalid or unenforceable
by a court, the remaining provisions will continue to be effective to the greatest extent allowed by law.
About the City of South Fulton
With a population of nearly 108,000 residents, South Fulton stands as Georgia's fifth-largest city. Encompassing over 90 square miles, its diverse terrain blends urban and rural landscapes, boasting the largest expanse of undeveloped land on the southern side of metro Atlanta. Established on May 1, 2017, South Fulton is one of Georgia's newest and most rapidly expanding cities, emerging as a vibrant destination. Explore more about our dynamic community on our website or connect with us through social media at cityofsouthfultonga.gov.
