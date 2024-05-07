Demolition Event: Jackson Music Makes Way for City of South Fulton Police Department Headquarters
Old National Corridor slated to be the home of Police Department Headquarters in 2026
As we bid farewell to Jackson Music, we invite the community to celebrate this transformative moment.”SOUTH FULTON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- City of South Fulton Council Members from District 5, Keosha B. Bell, District 6, Natasha Williams-Brown, and District 7, Linda Pritchett, are proud to announce the demolition of Jackson Music, located at 7445 Old National Hwy, South Fulton, GA 30296, scheduled for Friday, May 10, 2024, at 2 pm.
— Natasha Williams-Brown
"This marks an exciting moment for the City of South Fulton as we take the next step in our development," said Linda Pritchett, Councilwoman for District 7, home to the new precinct. "The demolition of Jackson Music signifies progress and sets the stage for the construction of the City of South Fulton Police Department Headquarters, a project that will serve as a cornerstone of our community for years to come."
Jackson Music, a longstanding fixture in our community, will make way for the state-of-the-art City of South Fulton Police Department Headquarters, scheduled for completion in 2026. This new facility will enhance public safety and provide law enforcement officers with the resources to serve and protect citizens effectively.
"As we bid farewell to Jackson Music, we invite the community to celebrate this transformative moment,” said Natasha Williams-Brown, Councilwoman for District 6. “The new Police Department Headquarters will not only symbolize progress but also stand as a testament to our commitment to the safety and well-being of all City of South Fulton residents."
Following the demolition event, town hall meetings will gather feedback and assess community engagement regarding the development plans.
"This project represents a significant investment in the future of the City of South Fulton," said Keosha B. Bell, Councilwoman for District 5. "We encourage all community members to participate in the town hall meetings and share their thoughts as we work together to shape the future of South Fulton."
###
About the City of South Fulton
With a population of nearly 108,000 residents, South Fulton stands as Georgia's fifth-largest city. Encompassing over 90 square miles, its diverse terrain blends urban and rural landscapes, boasting the largest expanse of undeveloped land on the southern side of metro Atlanta. Established on May 1, 2017, South Fulton is one of Georgia's newest and most rapidly expanding cities, emerging as a vibrant destination. Explore more about our dynamic community on our website or connect with us through social media at cityofsouthfultonga.gov.
Natasha Williams
City of South Fulton
+1 470-827-4404
natasha.williams@cityofsouthfultonga.gov
Visit us on social media:
Facebook