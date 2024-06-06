The City of South Fulton Implements New Regulations on Coin-Operated Amusement Machines
District 6 Councilwoman Natasha Williams Brown sponsors enhancing regulations for coin-operated amusement machines (COAMs)
The implementation of this ordinance reflects our commitment to maintaining a safe and fair environment for all businesses and residents in the City of South Fulton.”SOUTH FULTON, GA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of South Fulton has enacted new regulations concerning operating and managing coin-operated amusement machines (COAMs) within city limits. These changes, adopted by the City Council, aim to promote the city's inhabitants' health, welfare, safety, comfort, and well-being by ensuring responsible operation and oversight of these machines.
The new ordinance introduces specific definitions for terms such as "bona fide coin-operated amusement machine," "Class A machine," and "Class B machine," among others. This clarifies what constitutes a COAM and differentiates between various types of machines. A "bona fide coin-operated amusement machine" refers to devices used by the public for amusement or entertainment, requiring payment and dependent in whole or in part on the skill of the player. The ordinance delineates between Class A and Class B machines based on their operational characteristics and the rewards they offer.
Under the new ordinance, regulatory requirements mandate that business owners and operators place COAMs in plain view and notify employees and patrons of prohibited conduct and potential penalties for violations. These regulations are designed to ensure transparency and accountability. Failure to comply with these requirements can result in severe consequences, including the suspension or revocation of business licenses.
To enhance enforcement, the ordinance establishes a dual-reporting system. Any violations related to COAMs will be reported to both the Georgia Lottery Corporation and the City’s Community Development and Regulatory Department. This simultaneous reporting ensures comprehensive oversight and swift action against non-compliance. Violations can range from offering more than the allowed number of Class B machines to failing to inform employees of the legal prohibitions and penalties associated with COAMs.
The ordinance also outlines specific penalties for non-compliance. Business owners found in violation may face the suspension or revocation of their occupational tax certificates, business licenses, and even alcohol licenses. These measures apply to both existing and future businesses operating COAMs, underscoring the City’s commitment to maintaining a safe and lawful environment.
The ordinance is sponsored by Councilwoman Natasha Williams Brown of District 6 City. “The implementation of this ordinance reflects our commitment to maintaining a safe and fair environment for all businesses and residents in the City of South Fulton. By establishing clear regulations and enforcement mechanisms for coin-operated amusement machines, we are ensuring that these machines are operated responsibly and within the legal framework set by the state.”
Business owners and operators are encouraged to review the full text of the ordinance to ensure compliance.
About the City of South Fulton
With a population of nearly 108,000 residents, South Fulton stands as Georgia's fifth-largest city. Encompassing over 90 square miles, its diverse terrain blends urban and rural landscapes, boasting the largest expanse of undeveloped land on the southern side of metro Atlanta. Established on May 1, 2017, South Fulton is one of Georgia's newest and most rapidly expanding cities, emerging as a vibrant destination. Explore more about our dynamic community on our website or connect with us through social media at cityofsouthfultonga.gov.
