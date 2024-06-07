Revive Expands Services with Addition of Nurse-1-1, Providing Instant Access to Licensed Nurses Nationwide
PONTE VEDRA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revive, a leading innovator in integrated whole-person care, is proud to announce the addition of Nurse-1-1 to its comprehensive healthcare ecosystem. This strategic expansion introduces a national network of nurse practitioners, enabling Revive members to connect with a licensed nurse in their state within seconds via live chat, further revolutionizing patient care.
The integration of Nurse-1-1 empowers members with immediate access to professional medical advice, ensuring timely and personalized healthcare support. Leveraging cutting-edge technology, members can now engage in live chat with Revive’s experienced counselors and highly qualified nurses. This dual access ensures comprehensive and holistic healthcare support, seamlessly integrating mental and physical health services.
"Our collaboration with Nurse-1-1 represents a significant milestone in our mission to provide unparalleled care," said Eric Leaver, CEO of Revive. "The ability to connect with a licensed nurse instantly through live chat is a game-changer, offering our members peace of mind and immediate professional medical support."
Brett Carlson, CEO of Eir Partners, Revive’s capital partner, emphasized the strategic value of this addition: “This partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to leveraging technology to enhance healthcare delivery. The ability to provide instant access to licensed nurses and counselors will significantly improve member outcomes and satisfaction."
“By joining forces with Revive, we’re tapping into a wealth of new services and expertise that will make healthcare easier and even more accessible,” said Michael Sheeley, CEO and Co-Founder of Nurse-1-1. “Combined with Nurse-1-1's live nurse chat, Revive members will have guidance to the proper levels of care with empathy and personalization that only a nurse can provide.”
In conjunction with this announcement, Revive is proud to promote Mr. Sheeley as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of the entire Revive enterprise. He has been a critical player in driving technological innovations, and his leadership will accelerate Revive’s digital healthcare innovations. Additionally, the Nurse-1-1 technology team will be integrated into the Revive team, which has played a crucial role in developing the platform that facilitates these live interactions.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Sarah Ungvary
Manager, Content & Strategy
Revive
+1-888-220-6650
sungvary@revive.health
About Revive
Revive is driving the Virtual First healthcare revolution, building the first comprehensive, fully integrated virtual healthcare ecosystem: physicians, nurses, counselors, pharmacists, and medications. Revive’s concierge virtual care is available through employers, universities, and associations as a health benefit. Employees and members receive care and medications free of charge, without deductibles or copayments. Learn more at www.revive.health.
About Nurse-1-1
Nurse-1-1 connects individuals to a national network of licensed nurse practitioners, offering immediate access to medical advice through a user-friendly live chat platform. Dedicated to enhancing patient care, Nurse-1-1 utilizes advanced technology to ensure timely and personalized healthcare support. Learn more at nurse-1-1.com
About Eir Partners
Eir is a healthcare technology and technology-enabled services investment firm focused on lowering the cost of healthcare and improving the consumer experience. Since its inception, Eir has backed industry-leading names across payer, provider, life sciences and employer technology solutions. The Revive – Eir partnership has resulted in increased technology investment, human capital and infrastructure expansion and a company with greater reach and impact on U.S. healthcare. Learn more at www.eirpartners.com.
