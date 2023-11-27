ReviveHealth Announces Eric Leaver as CEO
PONTE VEDRA,, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ReviveHealth, the leading whole-person care solution for employer groups and association members, is pleased to announce the appointment of Eric Leaver as its new Chief Executive Officer.
Mr. Leaver brings with him 25 years of experience in healthcare, technology, and corporate investments, and a successful track record of leading high-growth ventures. His vision and change leadership make him an ideal choice to steward Revive in its next phase of accelerated growth.
"We are thrilled to welcome Eric to Revive and the Eir investment portfolio of health-innovation ventures," said Brett Carlson, Founder and CEO of Eir Partners. “His wealth of experience in growth leadership aligns perfectly with the values and goals of Revive. Under Eric's guidance, Revive will accelerate innovation and execute its mission to lead the revolution of first-access, comprehensive patient care."
Prior to joining Revive, Mr. Leaver was the founding CEO of PracticeTek, a growth investor and operator of software ventures serving the retail healthcare market. He has held executive roles in several explosive-growth ventures.
"Revive is revolutionizing the delivery of integrated whole-person care – dramatically improving ease of access to a broad spectrum of physicians, counselors, and pharmacy services, with the aim of consistently delivering the best patient care experience in all of U.S. healthcare,” said Mr. Leaver. “I am honored to join this exceptional team as together we make comprehensive, first-access care available to every worker in America."
About ReviveHealth:
ReviveHealth offers over two million members comprehensive virtual healthcare that can be accessed anytime from anywhere. Learn more at www.revive.health
About Eir Partners:
Eir Partners is a Miami-based private equity company focused exclusively on healthcare technology and tech enabled services. Eir has completed or partnered on over $5.5 billion in healthcare technology transactions across payer, provider, employer and pharma tech since inception in 2015. The firm has been involved in several large-scale health tech companies. Targeted stages of investment include growth equity through control buyouts.
For media inquiries, please contact: Sarah Ungvary, Marketing Strategist, sungvary@revive.health
Sarah Ungvary
