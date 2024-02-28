ReviveHealth Expands Integrated Whole-Person Care Solution with Addition of BHS
PONTE VEDRA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ReviveHealth Expands Integrated Whole-Person Care Solution with Addition of BHS
ReviveHealth, a pioneering alliance at the forefront of transforming integrated whole-person care through virtual-first access to counselors, coaches, physicians, nurse practitioners, and mail-order pharmacy, proudly announces the integration of BHS, renowned for its industry-leading employer and student mental health solutions. This strategic collaboration positions Revive to offer a comprehensive, integrated mental health solution, reinforcing its commitment to leading the employee benefits industry in comprehensive virtual care.
For over four decades, BHS has established itself as the most trusted provider of high-touch mental health and well-being solutions focused on bettering lives and driving desired outcomes for its diverse range of clients. By joining the Revive alliance, BHS bolsters the alliance’s mission of addressing holistic health needs one individual at a time, empowering them to take control of their healthcare journey.
Eric Leaver, CEO of Revive, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration's positive impact: "BHS is undeniably the market leader in mental health, attracting and retaining high-profile clients and supporting their people. We are honored to welcome them to Revive. Through collaboration with our innovation team and alliance members, we will strengthen BHS' commitment to providing convenient access to high-quality, innovative mental health and well-being resources. Our shared mission is to consistently deliver the best whole-person care participant experiences available in healthcare."
Dawn Motovidlak, President of BHS, shared her excitement about the partnership: "We are thrilled to join ReviveHealth and leverage their expansive resources and expertise. This collaboration advances our mission of bettering lives. It ensures our clients continue to receive the outstanding support they are accustomed to, guiding our participants to the very best mental health care resources and providing organizations with outcomes they value."
The alliance between Revive and BHS exemplifies a commitment to excellence and innovation in integrated whole-person care, offering a seamless and comprehensive virtual-first experience that optimizes health and productivity.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Sarah Ungvary
Marketing Strategist
ReviveHealth
sungvary@revive.health
About ReviveHealth
Revive is driving the Virtual First healthcare revolution, building the first comprehensive, fully integrated virtual healthcare ecosystem: physicians, nurses, counselors, pharmacists, and medications. Revive’s concierge virtual care is available through employers, universities, and associations as a health benefit. Employees and members receive care and medications free of charge, without deductibles or copayments. Learn more at www.revive.health.
About BHS
As the most trusted provider of high-touch mental health and well-being solutions, BHS is focused on bettering lives and driving desired outcomes for its customers. With over 40 years of experience, BHS has provided long-standing, comprehensive programs to employers and their employees, higher education institutions and their students, unions/associations and their members, healthcare systems and their patients and communities and their residents. Since its inception, BHS has been committed to providing high-quality clinician-led experiences, as evidence proves that a human-to-human approach leads to better participant results and more substantial customer outcomes. BHS is dedicated to guiding individuals to the right resources at the right time and enhancing their health, productivity, and safety while simultaneously improving the culture, performance, and profitability of the organizations it serves. Helping people and organizations is our priority and passion. Learn more at www.BHSonline.com.
About Eir Partners
Eir Partners is a Miami-based private equity company focused exclusively on healthcare technology and tech-enabled services. Eir has completed or partnered on over $5.5 billion in healthcare technology transactions across payer, provider, employer, and pharma tech since inception in 2015. The firm has been involved in several large-scale health tech companies. Targeted stages of investment include growth equity through control buyouts. Learn more at www.eirpartners.com.
Sarah Ungvary
ReviveHealth, a pioneering alliance at the forefront of transforming integrated whole-person care through virtual-first access to counselors, coaches, physicians, nurse practitioners, and mail-order pharmacy, proudly announces the integration of BHS, renowned for its industry-leading employer and student mental health solutions. This strategic collaboration positions Revive to offer a comprehensive, integrated mental health solution, reinforcing its commitment to leading the employee benefits industry in comprehensive virtual care.
For over four decades, BHS has established itself as the most trusted provider of high-touch mental health and well-being solutions focused on bettering lives and driving desired outcomes for its diverse range of clients. By joining the Revive alliance, BHS bolsters the alliance’s mission of addressing holistic health needs one individual at a time, empowering them to take control of their healthcare journey.
Eric Leaver, CEO of Revive, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration's positive impact: "BHS is undeniably the market leader in mental health, attracting and retaining high-profile clients and supporting their people. We are honored to welcome them to Revive. Through collaboration with our innovation team and alliance members, we will strengthen BHS' commitment to providing convenient access to high-quality, innovative mental health and well-being resources. Our shared mission is to consistently deliver the best whole-person care participant experiences available in healthcare."
Dawn Motovidlak, President of BHS, shared her excitement about the partnership: "We are thrilled to join ReviveHealth and leverage their expansive resources and expertise. This collaboration advances our mission of bettering lives. It ensures our clients continue to receive the outstanding support they are accustomed to, guiding our participants to the very best mental health care resources and providing organizations with outcomes they value."
The alliance between Revive and BHS exemplifies a commitment to excellence and innovation in integrated whole-person care, offering a seamless and comprehensive virtual-first experience that optimizes health and productivity.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Sarah Ungvary
Marketing Strategist
ReviveHealth
sungvary@revive.health
About ReviveHealth
Revive is driving the Virtual First healthcare revolution, building the first comprehensive, fully integrated virtual healthcare ecosystem: physicians, nurses, counselors, pharmacists, and medications. Revive’s concierge virtual care is available through employers, universities, and associations as a health benefit. Employees and members receive care and medications free of charge, without deductibles or copayments. Learn more at www.revive.health.
About BHS
As the most trusted provider of high-touch mental health and well-being solutions, BHS is focused on bettering lives and driving desired outcomes for its customers. With over 40 years of experience, BHS has provided long-standing, comprehensive programs to employers and their employees, higher education institutions and their students, unions/associations and their members, healthcare systems and their patients and communities and their residents. Since its inception, BHS has been committed to providing high-quality clinician-led experiences, as evidence proves that a human-to-human approach leads to better participant results and more substantial customer outcomes. BHS is dedicated to guiding individuals to the right resources at the right time and enhancing their health, productivity, and safety while simultaneously improving the culture, performance, and profitability of the organizations it serves. Helping people and organizations is our priority and passion. Learn more at www.BHSonline.com.
About Eir Partners
Eir Partners is a Miami-based private equity company focused exclusively on healthcare technology and tech-enabled services. Eir has completed or partnered on over $5.5 billion in healthcare technology transactions across payer, provider, employer, and pharma tech since inception in 2015. The firm has been involved in several large-scale health tech companies. Targeted stages of investment include growth equity through control buyouts. Learn more at www.eirpartners.com.
Sarah Ungvary
ReviveHealth
email us here