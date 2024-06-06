Writers’ Branding Showcases 29 Authors in Landmark New York Times Book Review Ad
Comprehensive campaign amplifies book exposure through print, email, and online platforms.COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Writers’ Branding is thrilled to announce its collective advertisement in the highly esteemed June 9, 2024 issue of The New York Times Book Review. This landmark feature spotlights remarkable titles, each presented with captivating book mock-ups designed to entice and engage the publication’s vast readership.
This collective advertisement underscores Writers’ Branding’s commitment to elevating the visibility of diverse voices and genres within the literary community. From riveting thrillers and heartwarming romances to insightful non-fiction and imaginative science fiction, the ad offers something for every reader’s taste. This strategic placement in The New York Times Book Review is expected to garner significant attention, providing an exceptional platform for authors to reach a discerning audience of book enthusiasts and industry professionals.
In addition to this high-profile print feature, Writers’ Branding has orchestrated a comprehensive promotional campaign to maximize exposure for the included titles. This includes targeted email marketing campaigns that reach thousands of potential readers, YouTube videos that bring each book to life through dynamic visuals, and strategic Facebook postings that create buzz and foster community interaction around the featured books.
The showcase includes:
1. “Susie Sunshine” by Deborah Klejbach
2. “No Bad Days… I Can Eat This Pizza: Journeys with a Social Worker” by Matthew A. Eldridge
3. “Flow Like a River” by Mark Guillerman
4. “Blessings Unexpected” by Willie Mae Gearing
5. “Her Words, My Voice” by Heidi Ramer
6. “The White Coat Effect” by L.B. Wells
7. “Mindful Beauty: Holistic Habits to Feel and Look Your Best” by Dr. Debbie Palmer
8. “Illumination” by Richard Lazaroff
9. “Paying Attention: A Spiritual Journey” by Rev. Ronald Cole
10. “A Fresh Start” by Nealie Miller
11. “The Plot to Cool the Planet” by Sam Bleicher
12. “Cinderella’s Pi: Auspicious Loving Equations” by Edward H. Madden
13. “God And Good Horses” by Sallie Jo Hawken
14. “Water for the Rose” by Wayne Luthi
15. “Hope: Dynamism of a Will and Way to Win” by Dr. Gideon Adjei
16. “The New Elder Abuse” by Kathleen Edmunds, MD
17. “A Ripple in Time” by Sandy Islands
18. “grateful AND blessed: A Book of Poetry” by Katherine J. Batsis
19. “Ready, Set, SKATE!” by Grace Scundi
20. “Reflections III: The Magic Beyond the Pain: The Journey, My Impact, Their Impact” by Dalia
21. “My Heart Grows Wide Within Me” by A.K. Baumgard
22. “Building a High-Tech Alarm System with Raspberry Pi” by William Pretty
23. “Foundations And New Frontiers In Diversity, Equity, And Inclusion” by LeRoy Thompson, Ph.D.
24. “Should I Go Back: Why Giving Your Marriage One Last Try Could Actually Help You Move On” by Janeen Golightly
25. “60 Dates in Six Months (with a Broken Neck)” by Maureen Anne Meehan
26. “Hoodwinked: An American Tragedy in the Era of Donald J. Trump” by Anthony Todd Arnold
27. “Prosper mE: The 35 Universal Laws to Make Money Work for You” by Victoria Rader
28. “All Was Not Lost: Journey of a Russian Immigrant from Riga to Chicagoland” by Dr. Anatoly Bezkorovainy
29. "Jesus on the Journey" by Facia Horne
Authors and readers alike are encouraged to explore the featured titles in the upcoming issue of The New York Times Book Review and to engage with the vibrant content across Writers’ Branding’s promotional channels.
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.
Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
