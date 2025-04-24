Dr. Thomasina M. Portis Calls for Justice and Equality in 'Through the Eyes of this Black Woman'

A bold and inspiring narrative that chronicles a journey of faith, perseverance, and the fight for racial equity.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Thomasina M. Portis, a distinguished educator, Christian leader, and advocate for social justice, writes “ Through the Eyes of this Black Woman: Continuing to Rise .” In a compelling blend of personal memoir, historical reflection, and a passionate call for change, Dr. Portis offers readers an invaluable perspective on the American story from the eyes of a Black woman who has dedicated her life to public service, education, and community empowerment.The reader is offered an invaluable perspective on the courage, dignity, ingenuity, and endurance of Black Americans whose comprehensive history is omitted from the story of this country. Despite this reality, she shares valuable examples and contributions from members of her community who help make America the nation of note at home and abroad. The systemic oppression that continues to exist was juxtaposed with the success stories of endurance and courage of Black Americans.From her childhood in the South to her career as a Washington, D.C. Public Schools Administrator, and then an international public speaker for educational and Christian justice and change, Dr. Portis weaves insightful narratives of inequality and faith through adversity. Through this book, Dr. Portis hopes for more Black Americans to share their stories of resilience along with igniting impactful change.Dr. Portis’ expansive career spans decades of service as an educator, Christian leader, international consultant, and philanthropist. Her deep commitment to social equity is also reflected in her work through community service, which includes sponsoring over 1,000 students to HBCUs, fundraising for international children’s healthcare, and addressing the emotional scars of Oklahoma City bombing survivors.As an engaging read for a diverse audience, “Through the Eyes of this Black Woman: Continuing to Rise” challenges readers to confront racial injustice and to write an American History that includes the contributions of all Americans. She continues to hold a hopeful vision for a more inclusive America. Available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major online bookstore retailers, this book serves as a vital resource for college courses in Liberal Arts, Sociology, History, and Civil Rights, making it both timely and timeless.At this year’s LA Times Festival of Books, The Reading Glass Books brings this transformative and soul-stirring work of Dr. Portis at Booth #959 in the Black Zone at the University of Southern California.For more information about Dr. Thomasina M. Portis, visit www.drtmp.org About Writers’ BrandingWriters’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.