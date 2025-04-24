Kathleen Faflik’s 'Six Journeys: of Love & Light' Graces the LA Times Festival of Books 2025

Visit The Reading Glass Books Booth #959, Black Zone USC to explore a novel that merges love, light, and limitless possibilities.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Reading Glass Books will showcase “Six Journeys: of Light & Light” by inspirational author Kathleen Faflik at this year’s LA Times Festival of Books. An immersive experience that fuses romance, personal development, and spiritual exploration, Faflik’s book will be available at Booth #959 in the Black Zone at USC.Designed with a revolutionary structure of one beginning, two middles, and three endings, “Six Journeys” offers six possible narrative outcomes that reflect the choices people make in life. This multidimensional story follows Trish, a spiritual seeker and self-help expert, as she navigates the highs and lows of grief, love, and the paranormal.Festival-goers will have the chance to meet Kathleen Faflik herself and representatives from The Reading Glass Books, discover more about the book’s unique storytelling format, and explore its themes of manifestation, forgiveness, and divine purpose.Kathleen Faflik is a seasoned self-development coach, QHHT Practitioner, and Certified Infinite Possibilities Trainer. With her wealth of experience and a heart for transformation, her work resonates with those who seek deeper truths.Don't miss the chance to discover “ Six Journeys: of Love & Light ”—a book that entertains, uplifts, and awakens.Visit www.possibility-partners.com for more.About Writers’ BrandingWriters’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.

