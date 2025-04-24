Robert McGuiness Delivers a Meditation on Missed Connections Between Humanity and the Divine

“Dropped Calls” rings loud in a silent world.

In " Dropped Calls ," author Robert McGuiness offers a hauntingly beautiful trio of short stories woven together by a single provocative theme: what happens when God tries to reach humanity—and they don't answer?This captivating collection dares to explore the silences between heaven and Earth, as characters navigate moments of spiritual crisis, social upheaval, and personal revelation. Each story is a prayer whispered into the void, yearning for compassion, clarity, and connection. And yet, as McGuiness deftly shows, even divine communication can be misheard—or missed altogether."There was once a great democracy," an excerpt in the book reads. "For a century or two, it existed in the ethereal borders where the spiritual and the physical worlds overlapped." With prose that echoes both the poetic and prophetic, McGuiness invites readers into a space where the personal becomes universal, and the universal feels deeply, sometimes painfully, personal.A 1972 graduate of Smithtown High School, McGuiness left the East Coast for a life rooted in the natural world. From his involvement in Oak woodland restoration to his biodynamic practices and reverence for lilies, his connection to Earth is as present in his writing as his questions about what lies beyond it.Recommended by The US Review of Books, Michael Radon from the USRB writes, "The writing is snappy, full of personality, and has plenty of suspense and creativity to keep the reader unsure of what is to come. The images and scenes presented in these stories are not tragedies but conclusions of consequences. Any similarities that readers may see between this fiction and the world they live in will probably serve as a source of concern and inspire action while also serving to entertain and stir the imagination."Available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major online bookstore retailers, "Dropped Calls" is a wake-up call. Will humanity answer next time?

