The 32nd Annual Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle Returns to Historic Pennsylvania Avenue on June 22-23
The 32nd Annual Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle (Giant BBQ Battle), one of the largest weekend festivities in the DMV, returns to historic Pennsylvania Avenue on Saturday, June 22, and Sunday, June 23, 2024.
This premier, two-day food and music festival showcases BBQ excellence, live entertainment and so much more.WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 32nd Annual Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle (Giant BBQ Battle), one of the largest weekend celebrations in the DMV, will kick off the summer on historic Pennsylvania Avenue on Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23, 2024. This premier, two-day food and music festival showcases BBQ excellence, live entertainment and so much more.
Visitors can enjoy free product & food samples from over 100 brands in multiple pavilions, including the Taste of Giant Sampling Pavilion, the Giant World of Flavors, Alliance Smoke Show, and more, and try micro-brews and wines in the Giant Corks to Caps Tasting Tent. Visitors will also experience the best of BBQ as top pitmasters from across the country compete for over $45K in cash and prizes in contests such as:
- Giant BBQ Championship,
- Roseda Best Beef Contest, Sanctioned by SCA,
- Impossible Foods BBQ Championship,
- National Turkey Federation Turkey Smoke Contest,
- Bachan's Chef's Choice BBQ Contest,
- Perdue Sizzlin’ Chicken Contest,
- Smithfield BBQ Rib Championship,
- The National Pork BBQ Championship,
- USO Military Chef Cook off sponsored by the National Pork Board, and
- America's Best Sauce.
“The Giant BBQ Battle truly embodies the spirit of our nation’s capital, bringing together residents of the DMV and visitors from across the world to celebrate the heart of American culture through food and music,” said Felis Andrade, Director of External Communications and Community Relations at Giant Food. “This annual event is an opportunity to encounter a unique sense of community between people of all backgrounds right in the center of Washington, DC.”
Across three entertainment stages (Pepsi Taste More Summer Stage, Pepsi Lay’s DC Go-Go Stage and Monster Energy 80s Stage), there will be live music performances including Experience Unlimited, White Ford Bronco, The Reagan Years, The Crank Crusaders, Be’la Dona, Chuck Brown Band, and many more including genres of Afrobeats, rock, reggae, jazz, blues and more. Visitors can also watch the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, Art to Go-Go’s Spoken Word to Go-Go contest finals, and the BBQ competition award ceremonies. On the Giant Fresh Ideas Cooking Demo Stage, top chefs will provide live cooking demonstrations. There will also be BMX and skateboarding freestyle shows all weekend long on the Monster Energy Quarter-Pipe.
The Giant BBQ Battle celebrates community, unity, and inclusiveness, and has raised millions of dollars for District charities over the years including the USO Mid-Atlantic, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the National Capital Area, and has provided annual food donations to the Capital Area Food Bank. The event is held in cooperation with DMPED, Events DC, OCTFME and DC’s arts & culture district “Art to Go-Go.”
The Giant BBQ Battle will take place on Saturday, June 22 (11 a.m. to 9 p.m.) and Sunday, June 23, 2023 (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.) on Historic Pennsylvania Avenue, between 3rd and 7th Street NW, Washington, DC. The full schedule of events and link to purchase tickets can be found at BBQDC.com.
About the Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle:
The Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle, now in its 32nd year, is America’s premier Food and Music Festival. The Giant BBQ Battle has celebrated food, music, and community in our nation’s capital each summer since 1993, raising millions of dollars for DC community organizations and charities.
About Giant:
Since opening its first location over 88 years ago in Washington, D.C. in 1936, Giant has been an integral part of the communities and customers it serves. Giant is committed to being a Better Neighbor and has designated four main giving pillars that address local Food Insecurity, Military Support, Pediatric Cancer Research and Social Equality. Giant is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 164 stores are 154 full-service pharmacies and 28 Starbucks locations. Giant fits all the way today's busy customers want to shop - whether in store or online. With 162 Giant Pickup locations and delivery options available in all its markets, customers have even more convenient options right at their fingertips to get the best products and prices, whenever and however they choose. For more information on Giant Food, visit giantfood.com.
