06 June 2024

58

A meeting of the delegation of Turkmenistan took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belgium

On June 6, 2024, as part of the visit of the delegation of Turkmenistan to Brussels, a meeting was held between Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan A. Gurbanov and Acting General Political Director of the Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Multilateral Affairs and Globalization Ghislain D’hoop.

The parties exchanged views on key issues of bilateral cooperation and the international agenda. Particular attention was paid to active interaction within international and regional organizations such as the UN and OSCE. The importance of enriching the legal framework between countries was discussed.

Areas of cooperation in the economic, cultural, humanitarian and political spheres were considered. In particular, the upcoming visit of representatives of Belgian companies to Turkmenistan for negotiations on cooperation in the infrastructure and industrial sectors was mentioned.

During the meeting, the parties, noting the importance of the Memorandum of Understanding signed in March 2024 between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and Belgium, the interlocutors discussed ways to implement the provisions of this document aimed at strengthening bilateral relations. In this regard, the parties considered the possibility of holding the next round of consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of both countries at a mutually acceptable time.

In conclusion, the parties emphasized the importance of further strengthening friendly ties and mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.